Mamata moves Supreme Court against EC order freezing TMC name, symbol

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to bar her faction from using the original All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) name and its traditional ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol, news agency ANI reported. Mamata Banerjee moves Supreme Court against ECI order barring her faction from using TMC name, symbol. (ANI)

The development comes after the Election Commission froze the original TMC name and its symbol amid a tussle between rival factions within the party.

The ECI allotted new names and symbols to the rival factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the nomination scrutiny for the October 6 by-poll to two West Bengal assembly seats.