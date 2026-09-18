Darjeeling honeymoon turns tragic for newlyweds after barbecue fire engulfs woman, incident caught on cam

The woman, Nikita, was on a honeymoon trip with her husband Souvik Das, a resident of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district. The couple, who got married a month ago, had asked the homestay staff for a barbecue facility on the night of September 13, Indian Express reported.

A newlywed woman suffered severe burn injuries after a barbecue fire at a homestay in Sittong, Darjeeling , during her honeymoon. Police have lodged a complaint over the September 13 incident, and a CCTV video of it has since gone viral on social media.

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How the fire broke out According to Souvik, the homestay staff arranged a barbecue for the couple at around 8.30 pm. He said an employee was cooking corn when he threw a fluid onto the fire.

A video of the incident shows the couple sitting beside the barbecue before the situation suddenly escalates. The employee is seen throwing a fluid onto the fire, following which the flames immediately catch Nikita. The visuals show her falling to the floor as Souvik rushes towards her, with him heard shouting as he tries to respond to the incident.

The homestay employee who was working the barbecue is also seen running away from the fire before removing his T-shirt and attempting to douse the flames.

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Wife suffered 60% burns Souvik, who also suffered burns to his hand, alleged that the couple had to wait for transport before they could take Nikita to a hospital.

“My wife sustained 60 per cent burns. There was no facility for primary treatment in the homestay. There were no cars. We had to wait for hours to get a car and then bring my wife to Siliguri. I want justice,” he added.

Souvik has lodged a police complaint over the incident.

“We are looking into the matter,” a senior police official said, according to Indian Express.