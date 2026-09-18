‘But why now?’ Mamata questions arrest of Congress’ Nandigram bypoll candidate, calls it ‘BJP's vendetta politics’

Former chief minister and TMC founder Mamata Banerjee on Friday questioned the arrest of Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, saying it came ‘minutes’ after her party extended support to him for the Nandigram bypoll. Kolkata, Sep 18 (ANI): Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Kalighat, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Sudipta Banerjee) Banerjee alleged that the BJP was using an “old case” against Pradhan and described it as part of what she called the party’s politics of “vendetta and atrocities”. Also Read: Hours after Mamata's support, Congress claims Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan arrested “Minutes after we extended our support to the Congress candidate for the bypoll in Nandigram, the Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested. The timing raises serious questions and is the usual BJP formula: dig out an old case. But why now? Just after we announced support to the Congress!” Banerjee said in a X post. “The BJP’s politics of vendetta and atrocities show a clear pattern. With manipulation, with vote loot, with intimidation the Election Agency-BJP partnership is killing democracy every day,” the post added.

Deep Dive Why was Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested just after Mamata Banerjee's support for him? What implications does Mamata Banerjee's support for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan have for TMC's stance in West Bengal politics? How did Mamata Banerjee respond to the Election Commission's order regarding TMC's name and symbol?

‘Murder of democracy’, says Rahul Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted to Pradhan’s arrest, saying it was “no coincidence” and calling it “political revenge” and “the murder of democracy”. He alleged that the BJP had “no faith in fair elections” and accused the party of trying to cling to power through what he described as “vote theft”, “stealing governments” and “stealing parties”. Gandhi said the BJP did not want to contest elections but wanted to “end the electoral fight altogether”. “The Congress will neither fear nor bow down. We will fight—and we will win,” he said.