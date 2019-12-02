Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli joins ex Vishal Aditya Singh in the house, says ‘I will not make things look dirty between us’

tv

Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, is going the Nach Baliye way, the dance reality show that was produced by the actor. After former Nach Baliye participant Vishal Aditya Singh entered the house as wild card entry a few weeks ago, his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli joined him on the show.

The two had participated on Nach Baliye and despite being voted out, were called back as wild card entries. The two had made headlines for their endless fights and ugly war of words on the show.

Talking about Bigg Boss, Madhurima told Spotboye in an interview, “Nach Baliye 9 ke chakkar mein chaar mahine nikaal liye. So I don’t think staying with him will be that difficult for me. I am taking this as a challenge and I’m all set to face him. Just because we are exes and don’t share a good past, I shouldn’t lose the opportunity to be on a big platform like Bigg Boss 13. Agar hamari ladai hui bhi, I will handle it and move forward.”

She added, “I am entering the house with a clean mind and clean heart for him. I don’t want to recall those ugly fights again as it has already been a month that the dance show got over. Whatever happened in the past has happened. I will be more mature this time. There is no point dragging same things, so it’s better to end everything on a good note. I will not make things look dirty between us. I will tell him also to move ahead and take this situation as a challenge.”

Madhurima also made it clear that she will support Rashami Desai as the two know each other already. She also showed interest in becoming friends with Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurana once she enters the house.

