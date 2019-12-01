Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 60 December 1: Devoleena’s exit ensures no eviction, Salman Khan announces Shehnaaz is safe

tv

Saturday’s (November 30) episode of Weekend Ka Vaar saw the exit of Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She had to quit owing to a nasty back injury. Her departure was a rather emotional one, with Rashami weeping inconsolably. We also saw the episode erupt with a massive fight between Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh. Sunday’s episode was equally engrossing, thanks to the visit of the team Pati Patni Aur Woh as Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar played games with the housemates.

Here are the highlights:

As the camera rolled inside the Bigg Boss 13 house on day 60 on Weekend Ka Vaar, housemates were seen still grappling with the sudden exit of Devoleena Bhattacharjee. At the same time, there was palpable tension with regard to an upcoming elimination about which show’s host Salman Khan had mentioned on Saturday. The names, mentioned by him, were Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, both of whom had garnered the least number of votes among those nominated.

Amid all this, at the start of Sunday’s episode, Salman appreciated the directors of the two music videos that had been made inside the house, couple of days back. Paras and Shehnaaz Gill both won a word of praise from Salman, who later added that Shehnaaz’s video had got more appreciation from audience and that she would soon be assigned to make a fresh video with Sidharth Shukla. Those of you who aren’t clued in, Shehnaaz had shot a video, starring Rashami Desai and Sidharth, as they romanced on the song Udi Udi from Saathiya. The second video featured Mahira and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Soon, it was time for Galat Fehmi Ke Gubbare task, one which shows the real face of the housemates and one that has become something of a ritual on Weekend Ka Vaar. Needless to say, some of revelations were shocking and led to housemates getting into a discussion over them. As soon as Salman moved back to studio, Sidharth and Vishal were seen arguing again.

At another side of the house, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami and Arti Singh were seen discussing some of the intimate scenes in the music video, featuring Rashami and Sidharth. Rashami explained how she couldn’t avoid them, particularly the near kiss. Vishal too was seen debating the video with Rashami.

Letting them debate the pros and cons, Salman moved back to the studio to invite the Pati Patni Aur Woh trio, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, who were there to promote their film and also interact with the housemates.

Salman joked how Bhumi should become the new host, as it was hattrick for her on the show. Salman also played an impromptu Bigg Boss quiz with Ananya and Bhumi, which ended in a tie.

Soon, it was time for the Pati Patni Aur Woh trio to play a game with the housemates. Their chose of a game, quite in keeping with their film’s name, called Kaun Hai Woh. Taking centrestage, they declared that the housemates would be divided into groups of three and they would have to unanimously announce the ‘WOH’ amongst them, based on the questions the three actors asked them. The fun task saw Shehnaaz, Vishal, Rashami and Bhau - all getting a black face.

A highlight of this segment of Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar was the fangirl moment of Shehnaaz Gill, who rushed to Kartik and hugged him the moment the actors set foot inside the house.

Back in the studio, Salman played a game called Dumb Charades With Headphones with Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya -- a hilarious attempt at reading the lips of the other players, with Ananya’s segment making all burst out laughing. This segment ended with Salman shaking a leg with Pati Patni Aur Woh trio to their hit song, Dheeme Dheeme.

It was back to the next task - Kaun Kitne Paani Mein Hai -- a fun game where Salman asked housemates a series of questions about a contestant and with every affirmative answer, the contestant had to step down into the swimming pool. Asim Riaz, Shefali, Shehnaz, Himanshi, Vishal and Bhau had to step into the pool, with the Bhau segment making everyone laugh.

Actor Divya Khosla Kumar was the second guest on the show who was there to promote her new song video.

Finally came the segment where Salman had to announce whose time was up inside the house. On Saturday, Salman had declared that Mahira and Paras had got the least number of votes. Salman almost gave a scare by naming Paras but, in time, he defused the tension by declaring that both Paras and Mahira were safe, thanks to the surprise exit of Devoleena (who had to exit the show because of her medical condition).

Salman ended the stint by asking all housemates to pick a contestant by consensus who could be given immunity from elimination in the next round. Shehnaaz got the maximum support and was granted immunity. As a parting shot, we got a peek into the new music video, featuring Sidharth and Shehnaaz who romance each other to the hit song, Ishq Wala Love.

