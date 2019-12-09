e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli picks fight with Vishal Aditya Singh, calls him ‘fake’. Watch

Bigg Boss 13: Ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh will be seen fighting in the house in the upcoming episode.

tv Updated: Dec 09, 2019 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13: Ex-couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli will be seen fighting with each other in today’s episode.
         

Bigg Boss 13 has welcomed several wild card entries in recent weeks with ex-couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli among them. While Vishal had joined the show in November, Madhurima entered the show last week. Now a new promo shows them fighting in the house.

The promo shows Madhurima picking a fight with Vishal, saying, “You are the most disgusting man. You call people names but have you looked at yourself? I am new in the house, if you cannot make me comfortable, at least don’t make me feel uncomfortable.” She goes on to abuse him post which he asks her why has she joined the show despite knowing that he was inside the house. She replies, “Tumhare baap ka show hai?” and goes on to call him ‘fake’. He calls her ‘worthless’ in return.

 

The two had also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye where they made headlines with their several fights and ugly war of words. The two were even evicted but called back on the show as wild card entries. They eventually emerged as the 2nd runners-up on the show.

Before entering the house, Madhurima had told SpotboyE in an interview, “Nach Baliye 9 ke chakkar mein chaar mahine nikaal liye. So I don’t think staying with him will be that difficult for me. I am taking this as a challenge and I’m all set to face him. Just because we are exes and don’t share a good past, I shouldn’t lose the opportunity to be on a big platform like Bigg Boss 13. Agar hamari ladai hui bhi, I will handle it and move forward.”

She had added, “I am entering the house with a clean mind and clean heart for him. I don’t want to recall those ugly fights again as it has already been a month that the dance show got over. Whatever happened in the past has happened. I will be more mature this time. There is no point dragging same things, so it’s better to end everything on a good note. I will not make things look dirty between us. I will tell him also to move ahead and take this situation as a challenge.”

