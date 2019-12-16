Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra song leaked, actors seen dancing on Varanasi ghats. Watch video

bollywood

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen dancing in a video that was leaked from the Varansi sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. In one of the videos, Alia and Ranbir are seen dancing alone on a street. We also hear the lines, “Kothe pe aja gori, solaah singar karke. Honthon pe jhootha gussa, aankhon me pyar bhar ke. Saste na chorenge.” The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in important roles.

In another video, Alia and Ranbir, along with a group of background dancers, can be seen grooving to the what seems to be a song from the film. The sound is faint and not much can be made out of it from the video. Ranbir and Alia are both clad in casual tshirt and jeans combo with a jacket thrown over it. The video has been shot at some distance from the stars.

Earlier this week, pictures of Ranbir and Alia arriving for their shot in the city had also surfaced online, showcasing the fans’ love for the real life couple.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is first in his fantasy trilogy where he aims to present a fusion of sci-fi and Indian mythology. Ayan had earlier said about the film, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you’d expect them to be.”

Talking about Brahmastra last year, Ranbir had called it a “supernatural fairytale at heart”.

“It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn’t have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It’s too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about,” he said.

