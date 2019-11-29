Brahmastra:  Another male lead to join Ranbir Kapoor in sequel?

bollywood

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, is being made as a trilogy. Even before the first installment has hit the theatres, Rajeev Masand revealed in his weekly column in Open magazine that part two and three of the franchise will introduce another leading man.

However, this other actor might not feature parallelly with Ranbir, and could play his father in the flashback scenes. In all likelihood, the two actors will be in different timelines in the film, and the two might not even share screen space.

Brahmastra also has a new addition – Shah Rukh Khan. It was reported in the column that the superstar recently shot for his scenes in Mumbai.

News of Shah Rukh’s association with Brahmastra has been kept under wraps, but his role is speculated to be an important cameo, which is not likely to return in the second and third installments. In March this year, the logo of Brahmastra was launched in style at the Kumbh Mela. It was a grand affair, with 150 drones lighting up the sky to form the film’s logo.

Brahmastra was originally supposed to hit the theatres this Christmas, but director Ayan Mukerji announced in an Instagram post that the film was likely to be pushed to summer 2020. He wrote, “Brahmastra for me is a dream that began in 2011... That dream is about creating a movie that offers our country something that’s really new and amazing and next level...in terms of story, character and emotions but also in terms of visual and visual effects.”

The filmmaker said that due to the heavy VFX, they would not be able to honour the original release date. “ In the past weeks, I have learnt that teams working on the movie, lead by my VFX teams need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, to get the film right,” he wrote.

Ayan hopes that the wait would be worth it and said, “I believe that the extra time going into making the movie is essential to achieve the dream of Brahmastra, and I really hope we make up for the delay by giving our movie-loving country something they can really love and feel proud of.”

