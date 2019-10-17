Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to leave for Manali shoot of Brahamastra in November: report

bollywood

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:50 IST

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly plan to leave for Manali to work on their first film together, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first in his fantasy trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in important roles.

A Mumbair Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “Ranbir, Alia and the entire cast will fly to Manali in November for a 15-day shoot. Every location carries Shiva’s (RK’s character) story forward. Manali, too, plays an important role in the screenplay.”

”All the locations in India that feature in the story reference the central characters. During the Manali schedule, the story of Shiva’s origin and self-discovery will be traced,” the source added.

Brahmastra was earlier set to hit theatres on Christmas 2019, but incomplete VFX work and other post-production details forced the makers to announce a delay. The film’s logo was unveiled at a grand event during the Mahakumbh Mela earlier this year in Varanasi. The film is now expected to release in 2020.

Talking about working with Amitabh, Mouni had said, “I can die now happily after doing the scenes with him. It can’t get better than that for me working with him in a film.”

Ranbir also has another release lined up next year - he will be seen playing a dacoit in Yash Raj Films-produced pre-Independence period drama Shamshera, which is directed by Karan Malhotra and co-stars Vaani Kapoor.

Alia, on the other hand, is working on her first film with dad Mahesh Bhatt who returns to direction after almost two decades for a Sadak sequel. Sadak, directed by Mahesh, starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles and proved to be a major hit in the 90s.

