Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, 150 drones reveal first logo of Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious film at Kumbh 2019

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, accompanied by director Ayan Mukerji, unveiled the logo of their upcoming film Brahmastra in a lavish light-and-sound show at Prayagraj’s Kumbh Mela on Mahashivratri.

The trio watched as 150 drones took to the sky to make formations ranging from the Indian flag to the film’s title and logo. They also participated in a puja, held at the location. Pictures from the event have been shared online.

Earlier in the day, the trio was spotted leaving for Prayagraj, teasing fans with the first official look of the upcoming fantasy film, said to be the first installment in a planned trilogy.

Alia took to Instagram to share several playful videos of the journey from Mumbai to Prayagraj, during which she had fun messing around with boyfriend Ranbir. Teasing Ranbir, Alia said: "Give a nice smile with a dimple."

Ayan made his Instagram debut a few hours earlier, sharing a comic book inspired image of a couple embracing. “Part 1: Love,” he captioned it.

Producer Karan Johar recently announced that the film would be released in time for Christmas, 2019. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni recently expressed gratitude at having had the opportunity to work with Amitabh. “I can die now happily after doing the scenes with him. It can’t get better than that for me working with him in a film,” she said.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 20:06 IST