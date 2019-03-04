Alia Bhatt asks boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor why they are going to Kumbh, he says to leave her there. Watch hilarious videos

Actor Alia Bhatt is off to Prayagraj, where she and the team of Brahmastra will unveil the first official look of the film. In a series of videos shared on her Instagram stories, the actor can be seen teasing fans about the event, and also having a cute conversation with her boyfriend and co-star, Ranbir Kapoor.

“Hi guys, we’re on the plane and we’re on our way to Kumbh 2019,” Alia says in the first video, before introducing director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir, who wish fans a happy Mahashivratri. The team announced that a special event will be held at Prayagraj on the auspicious occasion at 7:30 pm. Alia’s videos came from inside the private jet they’re taking to go to Prayagraj.

“So do you have any idea why we’re going to the Kumbh Mela?” Alia asks. Ranbir interjects, “To leave you there so that no one can find you.”

“We have something supremely special planned for all of you on behalf of team Brahmastra, and we’re excited,” Alia continues, before turning to Ranbir and telling him to ‘give a nice smile’ and ‘a dimple also’. Ranbir complies.

While nothing official has been revealed of Brahmastra, intended to be the first of a planned trilogy of fantasy films, the focus has been on its lead stars. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Ranbir and Alia have increased their public appearances together. Alia recently refuted rumours of a tiff between the two after a video showed the couple having an apparent argument went viral. “I was definitely Valentining on that day,” Alia told the Asian Age.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 16:30 IST