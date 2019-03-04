Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt leave for Kumbh, the film’s first reveal out on Mahashivratri

On Mahashivratri, actors Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan teased when fans could expect their first look at their upcoming fantasy film, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

“Kya aap sab tayyaar hai? (Are you all ready?) See you all at 7:30 PM!,” Alia tweeted alongside a short video, which showed random letters rearranging themselves to form the title of the film. Amitabh tweeted the same video and wrote, “#Kumbh2019 mein ek adbhut kahaani ki shuruaat hogi! (An interesting new story will begin at Kumbh 2019). Stay tuned for more updates.”

The team of the film had previously tweeted similar messages, but deleted them moments later due to the increasingly difficult situation between India and Pakistan. Several Bollywood celebrities had either cancelled or postponed events in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers, and the subsequent tension between India and Pakistan.

Ranbir, Alia and director Ayan Mukerji were spotted at the Mumbai airport’s private terminal, on their way to Prayagraj. Dressed in ethnic attire, the couple greeted each other with a hug, before posing for the cameras.

Little is known about Brahmastra, which will reportedly be the first in a planned trilogy of fantasy films. Pictures from the sets have found their way online, and much of the conversation around the film has been about its lead actors, who are also in a relationship.

Nothing official has been released so far, however. Alia and Amitabh’s tweet suggests that this is about to change. It remains to be seen if the team unveils a teaser or images (or both) from Prayagraj, where the Kumbh Mela is currently being held.

Ranbir was last seen in the controversial box office hit, Sanju, a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, which went on to become the biggest hit of his career. Likewise, Alia delivered her biggest solo hit, Raazi, and starred opposite Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy, the critical and commercial hit about Mumbai’s underground rap scene. Brahmastra will be released around Christmas time.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 14:57 IST