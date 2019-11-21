Nagarjuna to play archaeologist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra

bollywood

Actor Nagarjuna, who will be seen in a Hindi film alongside Amitabh Bachchan after a long time in Brahmastra, will essay the role of an archaeologist in the film, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Amitabh and Nagarjuna have earlier worked together in Agni Varsha and Khuda Gawah.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist and has already shot in Varanasi in June. “Nagarjuna’s character , along with his students, undertakes an expedition to restore an ancient temple along the banks of the Ganga,” it quoted a source as saying.

Nagarjuna, Ranbir, Mouni and Alia pose for photographers in Varanasi.

“An important event leads Shiva and Isha to Nagarjuna. The story unfolds in the ancient temple city before moving to the Himalayas. The film’s antagonists, Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar, also come into play because of Nagarjuna’s track. The adventure kicks off after all of them come face-to-face in Varanasi. A high-octane action sequence featuring them was shot earlier in the year,” the source added.

Talking about Brahmastra last year, Ranbir had called it a “supernatural fairytale at heart” in the past. “It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn’t have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It’s too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about.”

The film is first in Ayan’s fantasy trilogy that aims to infuse ancient Indian mythology and science fiction. Ranbir, reportedly plays a man with special powers in Brahmastra, is named Shiva while Alia Bhatt’s name is Isha.

Ayan had earlier said about the film, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you’d expect them to be.”

