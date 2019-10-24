Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt enjoy London vacation as their fake wedding invite goes viral, see pics

bollywood

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently posed with a fan in London and look cute in the picture that has now surfaced online. Only recently, a ‘wedding invite’ of the Bollywood couple went viral online which Alia confirmed was a fake.

Alia and Ranbir look fresh and cheerful in one of the pictures as they posed for a selfie with a fan. Alia is wearing a white T-shirt while Ranbir is dressed in grey shirt and a beanie. Another picture shows them all decked up, posing with another fan. Ranbir is seen in a brown half jacket, blue shirt and denims and Alia is wearing a long, pink fur coat.

Ranbir and Alia are set to begin their next leg of shoot in Manali for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra – their first film together. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Brahmastra is touted to be a fantasy film, the first in Ayan’s trilogy. Ranbir, who reportedly plays a man with special powers in Brahmastra, is named Shiva while Alia Bhatt’s name is Isha.

Brahmastra is a weapon of Hindu God Brahma, who is called the creator of universe. The weapon is considered lethal and like its namesake, the film’s title refers to “ancient wisdom, energies and power”. Talking about Brahmastra last year, Ranbir had called it a “supernatural fairytale at heart” in the past. “It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn’t have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It’s too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about.”

Ayan had said about the film, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you’d expect them to be.”

Alia recently completed the shoot for dad Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Ranbir, on the other hand, is working on Shamshera in which he plays a dacoit and is paired opposite Vaani Kapoor.

