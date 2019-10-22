e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Invitation card announcing Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding with Alia Bhatt is fake

A fake image of wedding invitation of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is being shared across varied social media platforms.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fake wedding card.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fake wedding card. (Twitter/@UpMidlands)
         

A wedding invitation announcing that Ranbir Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with Alia Bhatt is doing its rounds on the Internet. The card shows the names of the couple along with the names of their respective parents. Further, it also shows that the duo is set to get married on January 22, 2020 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The image, however, is fake.

The first thing that indicates the image being fake is the spelling of Alia Bhatt. In the card it’s written as Aliya instead of Alia.

Further, the name written as Alia’s father is Mukesh Bhatt. However, her father’s name is Mahesh Bhatt.

Also, the date is show as “22th” January which should be “22nd.”

Fake invitation of wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Fake invitation of wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

There is also no official announcement regarding the same.

So, the image that is being shared on social media and as Whatsapp forwards about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married is fake.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt laughs when asked about her viral wedding card, confirms it is fake: ‘What do I say?’

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 13:56 IST

tags
top news
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Why Priyanka Gandhi didn’t campaign in Maharashtra, Haryana elections
Why Priyanka Gandhi didn’t campaign in Maharashtra, Haryana elections
How to keep Test cricket alive? Virat Kohli makes suggestion to BCCI 
How to keep Test cricket alive? Virat Kohli makes suggestion to BCCI 
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
With great chefs and cutting edge designers, the French have much to offer
With great chefs and cutting edge designers, the French have much to offer
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
India & US have resolved broad contours of trade deal: Piyush Goyal
India & US have resolved broad contours of trade deal: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News