Invitation card announcing Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding with Alia Bhatt is fake

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:59 IST

A wedding invitation announcing that Ranbir Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with Alia Bhatt is doing its rounds on the Internet. The card shows the names of the couple along with the names of their respective parents. Further, it also shows that the duo is set to get married on January 22, 2020 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The image, however, is fake.

The first thing that indicates the image being fake is the spelling of Alia Bhatt. In the card it’s written as Aliya instead of Alia.

Further, the name written as Alia’s father is Mukesh Bhatt. However, her father’s name is Mahesh Bhatt.

Also, the date is show as “22th” January which should be “22nd.”

Fake invitation of wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

There is also no official announcement regarding the same.

So, the image that is being shared on social media and as Whatsapp forwards about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married is fake.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 13:56 IST