Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan claims harassment as his fee has been reduced, confirms he will continue as host

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 11:51 IST

Bollywood star Salman Khan had some great news for his fans on Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 as he confirmed he will continue as the show’s host for its entire duration. The announcement came days after rumours claimed that he may be replaced by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan when the show extends for another five weeks. Farah Khan has also hosted an extended part of the show last year.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Salman as saying on the show, “BB has extended the show for more 5 weeks and decreased my price.” It added that while talking to Sidharth Shukla over the phone on Saturday, Salman had told the TV actor that Bigg Boss “has been harassing” him. They have extended the show but have decreased his pay, he added.

Earlier, reports claimed Salman was upset with the behaviour of the show’s contestants. “It is true that Salman Khan is quitting and Farah Khan will take over Bigg Boss. He was disappointed by the contestants’ behaviour. He has also announced this in the show. The last day of (his) shoot is not fixed yet. She (Farah) is expected to (take over) in January,” PTI quoted a source as saying.

Refuting rumours of Salman’s health behind the decision to quit the show, his father and writer Salim Khan had said, “His health is fine, it’s all untrue. We have not asked him to slow down or quit the show. Of course, he works round-the-clock but that’s about it. Neither a suggestion has come from us nor is his health a factor for worry.”

Talking about hosting a show with frequent fights inside the house, Salman had recently said, “Yeah, a part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi on the part that wants to throw it out.”

Salman has been playing Bigg Boss host since 2011 when he first appeared on the show’s fourth season. The show airs on Colors TV.

