Home / Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan prays for his father at a Polish church, says ‘his soul must be at peace and love’. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures from his visit to a church in Poland where his father and late writer Harivanshrai Bachchan was honoured.

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 10:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan prays for his father Harivanshrai Bachchan at a church in POland.
         

Days after actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed that a country is going to honour his father and famous literary genius Harivanshrai Bachchan, the actor shared pictures from the ceremony in a church in Poland.

Sharing the pictures, Amitabh wrote, “- At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love .. Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour.”

 

He also took to his blog to elaborate on his feelings as he visited Poland for his father. “Here in memory of Babuji .. in this remote but one of the most revered and ancient Churches .. a special prayer .. emotional, honoured and filled with the kindness of the people of Poland ..an over 300 year old Church and .. ALL made of wood ..! more than 85 % of the city was destroyed during the WW 2 .. but this church was untouched,“ the actor wrote.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar slams troll: ‘Will ‘request David Dhawan to cast you in Bigot no 1’

Recently, he had tweeted about his father and late write Harivanshrai Bachchan being honoured in some country. While he expressed his gratitude over the love and respect for his father and even shared pictures from his arrival, the name of the country was neither mentioned, nor clear. “Is adar samman ka haqdar babuji hain, mai nahi. Vinamra Vinaypoorna aabhar. Ye wo desh hai jo pujya babuji ko sammanit karne jar aha hai. Ek putra ke liye isase bhagyashali avastha nahi ho sakti,” Big B wrote alongside his pictures.

 

Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for quite a few films across genres – he has Rumi Jaffery’s thriller alongside Emraan Hashmi while Shoojit Sircar’s film with Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to be a light-hearted family film.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious fantasy film, Brahmastra is also in the pipeline. Brahmastra will bring together real life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first time and also star Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

