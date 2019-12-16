Amitabh Bachchan prays for his father at a Polish church, says ‘his soul must be at peace and love’. See pics

bollywood

Days after actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed that a country is going to honour his father and famous literary genius Harivanshrai Bachchan, the actor shared pictures from the ceremony in a church in Poland.

Sharing the pictures, Amitabh wrote, “- At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love .. Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour.”

T 3581 - At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love ..

Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour pic.twitter.com/dkcjUpEEN0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2019

He also took to his blog to elaborate on his feelings as he visited Poland for his father. “Here in memory of Babuji .. in this remote but one of the most revered and ancient Churches .. a special prayer .. emotional, honoured and filled with the kindness of the people of Poland ..an over 300 year old Church and .. ALL made of wood ..! more than 85 % of the city was destroyed during the WW 2 .. but this church was untouched,“ the actor wrote.

Recently, he had tweeted about his father and late write Harivanshrai Bachchan being honoured in some country. While he expressed his gratitude over the love and respect for his father and even shared pictures from his arrival, the name of the country was neither mentioned, nor clear. “Is adar samman ka haqdar babuji hain, mai nahi. Vinamra Vinaypoorna aabhar. Ye wo desh hai jo pujya babuji ko sammanit karne jar aha hai. Ek putra ke liye isase bhagyashali avastha nahi ho sakti,” Big B wrote alongside his pictures.

T 3580 -- इस आदर सम्मान का मैं हक़दार नहीं ; विनम्र विनय पूर्ण , आभार !

ये वो देश है विदेश में , जो पूज्य बाबूजी को सम्मानित करने जा रहा है । एक पुत्र के लिए इससे बड़ी भाग्यशाली अवस्ता नहीं हो सकती 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FmyYAIkL0F — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for quite a few films across genres – he has Rumi Jaffery’s thriller alongside Emraan Hashmi while Shoojit Sircar’s film with Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to be a light-hearted family film.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious fantasy film, Brahmastra is also in the pipeline. Brahmastra will bring together real life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first time and also star Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

