Farhan Akhtar slams troll: ‘Will ‘request David Dhawan to cast you in Bigot no 1’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 08:59 IST

Director-actor Farhan Akhtar on Sunday called a social media user “bigot” after the person asked him to reach out to Muslims, to stop destroying the country’s property while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act. “Hi @FarOutAkhtar @Javedakhtarjadu @azmishabana, reach out to your qaum & tell them not to destroy my country’s property. Don’t cry when these rioters get arrested & beaten black & blue,” the user tweeted. Farhan responded with: “Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part.”

David Dhawan is known for his comedy films where he has used “No 1” is the title, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1 and Anari No 1 are a few examples.

Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part. https://t.co/mJY06imbA4 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 15, 2019

Farhan was recently seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink where he featured alongside Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

Also read:Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 70 December 15: Salman Khan announces Hindustani Bhau is evicted from show, not Madhurima Tulli

He is currently working Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan - is his second sports drama with Rakeysh after Milkha Singh biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal as Farhan’s coach, along with Isha Talwar, Rishi Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mrunal Thakur, Jatin Sarna, and others. The film is slated for a Gandhi Jayanti release in 2020.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more