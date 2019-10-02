e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan says he’s an Indian and adds, ‘My surname Bachchan does not belong to any religion’

Speaking at the Gandhi Jayanti episode of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned how his father, Harivanshrai Bachchan, was against using a religion-based surname and went with ‘Bachchan’ at his son’s Kindergarden admission.

bollywood Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:17 IST

Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
On Gandhi Jayanti, Amitabh Bachchan will interact with sociologist Bindeshwar Pathak on Kaun Banega Crorepati.
On Gandhi Jayanti, Amitabh Bachchan will interact with sociologist Bindeshwar Pathak on Kaun Banega Crorepati.(IANS)
         

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan says he does not belong to any religion. On the Gandhi Jayanti special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Big B will be seen sharing an anecdote with the sociologist Bindeshwar Pathak.

“My surname ‘Bachchan’ does not belong to any religion as my father was against it. My surname was Srivastava, but we never believed in it. I feel proud saying is that I’m the first person to hold this family name. When I was taking admission to Kindergarten, my father was asked my surname and then he decided that my surname would be ‘Bachchan’. When Census employees come to my place, they ask me about my religion and I always answer that I belong to no religion, I’m Indian,” said Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan during a programme organised as a part of Banega Swachh India campaign in Mumbai on Oct 1, 2019.
Amitabh Bachchan during a programme organised as a part of Banega Swachh India campaign in Mumbai on Oct 1, 2019. ( IANS )

Big B also spoke about his family tradition of starting the Holi festival by putting colour on the foot of a person who is highly respected and elderly.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Irritated by Ameesha Patel’s ‘overacting’, fans want her out of the house. See best memes

“I have no shame in saying that my father respected the people around him. It was our tradition that a person during Holi puts colour on the feet of the eldest and highly respected man. My father Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to put colors on the legs of the person who cleaned toilets before starting his celebration,” he added.

The episode will air on Sony TV on Wednesday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 17:11 IST

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News