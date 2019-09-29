Amitabh Bachchan’s joke on 3G, 4G, 5G has got the internet rolling in laughter. Check it out

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a joke on Twitter, which left his fans in stitches. Amitabh’s tweet has been ‘liked’ over 50000 times.

The joke goes like this, “Humare bachpan mein 3G, 4G, 5G nahi hote thhe. Sirf Guru G aur Pita G, Mata G hote thhe. Ek hi thappad mein network aa jaata thaa (We did not have 3G, 4G, 5G when we were young. We only had Guru G, teacher; Pita G, father; and Mata G, mother).”

T 3302 - 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 .. this can be justified .. pic.twitter.com/0qezkkM97L — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 28, 2019

Several of Amitabh’s followers laughed along with him. “This is so true,” wrote one. Others shared laughing emojis. The tweet was retweeted over 4500 times.

Amitabh often shares jokes and anecdotes on social media. He has over 38 million followers on Twitter, and his personal blog has a wide appeal as well.

It was recently announced that the actor would be honoured with the annual Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in the field of cinema in India. In response to the honour, the actor wrote on Twitter, “There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude.”

Congratulating their father on the achievement, his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda also took to social media and posted congratulatory messages. Shweta posted a picture from Amitabh’s youth and wrote on Instagram, “Whose your Dada (Saheb Phalke) ? Uncontainable excitement, pride, tears, and general hysteria!!! Congratulations Papa.” Abhishek tweeted, “Overjoyed and so, so proud! #ProudSon.”

