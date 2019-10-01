Bigg Boss 13: Irritated by Ameesha Patel’s ‘overacting’, fans want her out of the house. See best memes

tv

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:40 IST

It may have just one day since Bigg Boss season 13 was launched but fans have already decided which person they hate the most on the show. It’s not any of the contestants but ‘Malkin’ Ameesha Patel.

Twitter is campaigning against the actor, asking the producers to remove her from the show. Fans railed against her ‘overacting’ and frequent interruptions throughout the first episode. “Bigg Boss chahte hai Ameesha Patel over-acting na kre,” read a tweet. “Why Bigg Boss is giving so much power/footage to Ameesha Patel out of nowhere! If she is not a participant, why even you are investing your time and money on her Bigg Boss,” asked another on Twitter.

Ameesha has arrived in the house as the Malkin and would keep a check on the contestants through the season. She arrived inside the home on Monday with a special task in the afternoon and then again at night. She introduced herself through two of her most popular songs -- Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and Lazy Lamhe.

“For God’s sake we don’t want to see #AmeeshaPatel She is hell irritating. Ruining fun and interest towards #BiggBoss13,” wrote a Twitter user. “I have a feeling #AmeeshaPatel is the only person in the history of #BiggBoss who is probably paying the show to be seen on it. There’s no other logical reason to this,” wrote another. Several others share funny memes about their frustration with Ameesha online.

#AmeeshaPatel should be the first one to be evicted! Why on earth did biggboss ever think she was needed.. every viewer will have to tolerate her #bb13 #biggboss13 #biggboss pic.twitter.com/glAk6H5ncs — TEAM Prince Narula (@TeamPrince_FC) September 30, 2019

Juthi tarif karna koi Bigg boss contestant se sikhe😂😂😂 #AmeeshaPatel ki itni tarif life tym nai hui hogi jitne 1din me ho gai thi😂😂😂 Sanam Mere hamraaz😝😝😝



Meanwhile HMs😂😂 (aab kya tarif kare kuch bacha hi nai)#BiggBoss #BB13 #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/S8utRi8uns — Velli Mamta💖 (@MamtaParmar19) October 1, 2019

Also read: Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput: ‘She married so young’

Talking about show’s host Salman Khan, Ameesha said she has researched every contestant well. She called Paras Chhabra a Casanova and revealed there is a personal connection between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.

The housemates have to compete in challenges and survive till the end to be the winner of the show -- all this while being monitored by TV cameras. Survival isn’t easy as celebrities have to give up all the luxuries, including their phones, and live in a house especially built for the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:39 IST