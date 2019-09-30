Bigg Boss 13: Here’s what Ameesha Patel is doing on Salman Khan’s show

tv

Bigg Boss 13 has introduced a host of changes to the latest season and one of the surprises is actor Ameesha Patel. The actor, who found fame with films such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Gadar before vanishing from films, was introduced as the show’s Maalkin.

Ameesha, who will be entering the house on the first day of the show -- Monday--said that she will be in and out of the house. With ‘forming connections’ as the cornerstone of the present ‘tedha season’, Ameesha says she will often enter the Bigg Boss house and keep a check on the contestants. She also predicted that most contestants are single but they wouldn’t come out of the house as that.

Talking about show’s host Salman Khan, Ameesha said she has researched every contestant well. She called Paras Chhabra a casanova and revealed there is a personal connection between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.

Other changes include a finale in four weeks. While the show will last 15 weeks, the finale will see some people exiting while others will get the ticket for the entire season. Sunday saw Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aarti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Paras Chhabra, Koena Mitra and Abu Malik entering the show.

The housemates have to compete in challenges and survive till the end to be the winner of the show -- all this while being monitored by TV cameras. Survival isn’t easy as celebrities have to give up all the luxuries, including their phones, and live in a house especially built for the show.

Talking about the show, Rashami said she has mixed feelings about it. “I have a mixed feeling. I am a little nervous, a little bit scared and at the same time excited,” she said. However, she is certain that it is not going to be easy inside the house.

“It is not going to be easy but I think it will be an interesting journey. Everyone who has been there says if you are on this show, you learn to handle your mood swings, your feelings. I feel that is an amazing thing. It makes you a stronger person,” she said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:47 IST