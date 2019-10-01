Bigg Boss 13 day 1 episode 1 written updates: Asim called out for his ‘racist’ remarks, Paras calls him and irritating

tv

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:11 IST

As Bigg Boss, biggest reality show on Indian television kicks off with its 13th season, we bring you the best highlights from day 1, episode 1:

1. Asim refuses to wear a shirt

Ever-eager to show off his fit bod, Asim Riaz left no opportunity to strip to his shorts. On their first night together, Asim turned up to the bedroom without a shirt on. Even as the female contestants told him to put on a shirt, he came up with new excuses to avoid it every time. When asked to wear any one of the many shirts he had laid out in front of everyone Asim said he assigned each of those shirts to a particular day,

2. Sidharth Dey doesn’t let anyone sleep

Desperate for a long and cosy sleep, the contestants got none of it on their first night. Sidharth Dey kept them up all night with his loud snoring.

Even as others laughed at him, he slept through it all peacefully. Dey even woke up a sleeping Rashami Desai with his snoring.

3. Paras, Dey target Asim

Paras Chhabra and Dey were hell bent on picking up fights with Asim all through the day. As Asim talked about having lived with black people, Dey called him out for calling the community ‘kaale’. Others also told him not to address the community with that word but Asim got defensive about it.

Later, Paras was seen telling Aarti Singh about how he wants Asim to say something to him. He calls him a jhandu model and said ‘kutta irritating hai’. He mentions how he spoke in English and with a fake accent at the launch, making Aarti laugh.

At night, Asim was seen singing songs with Shehnaaz. Singing a rap verse written by himself, he talked about how the society told him to stay away from the black community but he refused. “Na chodeya main kaaleaan da saath,” Asim sings. However, Paras called him out again and said the lyrics were rude. He even took his case for mentioning his state of Jammu and Kashmir.

4. The ration task

Malkin Ameesha Patel entered the house with a weird task. She brought some ration items with her and said that the contestants will have to form a chain and transfer the food items to their kitty by exchanging them just through their mouths. After a lot of awkwardness, laughter and tolerating bad breath, the contestants managed a big haul.

5. The final task

Ameesha entered the house again later at night with a new task. She asked the women to name the two worst performing men on the show so far. After multiple little tasks and a crazy ramp walk, she awarded the two black hearts to Paras and Asim. She did not reveal what the hearts would lead to.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 00:09 IST