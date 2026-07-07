Which premium smartphone are Indians buying the most? Top-selling phones ranked for 2026

Top premium smartphones by sales in India. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone soon, knowing which models are selling out fast can help narrow down your choices. Sure, the list becomes relatively shorter when you are looking for a premium smartphone, but sometimes that can add to the confusion rather than making the choice clearer. Most premium smartphones come with a bright and vibrant display, offer strong performance, come with a long lasting battery, excellent thermal performance, a camera setup that offers both colour accuracy and depth, and an extensive software ecosystem. This is where knowing which top models are selling fast can be particularly useful. Strong sales often reflect a winning combination of performance, cameras, software support, and overall value. Based on Q1 2026 demand trends, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has emerged as India's best-selling premium smartphone. It is the highest-selling premium smartphone segment above ₹1 lakh, recording 14.5 million gross views (GVs) and leading premium smartphone demand in India. Interestingly enough, while Samsung is dominating the ultra-premium category, Apple continues to gain momentum with the iPhone 17e, which has emerged as the fastest-growing Apple smartphone for value-conscious buyers. That said, other Galaxy S26 series smartphones aren't far behind. As per sales data, the Galaxy S26 Plus and the Galaxy S26 are continuing to attract buyers looking for flagship performance at comparatively lower prices. So, in this guide we have ranked the most popular premium smartphones in India and explained the methodology behind our rankings, so that these details helps you choose the right device based on your budget. Best selling premium smartphones of 2026

The Apple iPhone 17e 256GB is Apple's most affordable entry into the iPhone 17 lineup. It combines flagship-grade performance with a streamlined design. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, the powerful A19 chip with Apple Intelligence support, and a 48MP Fusion camera capable of capturing detailed photos and 4K Dolby Vision video. With 256GB of onboard storage as standard, MagSafe support, Ceramic Shield 2 protection, and all-day battery life, the iPhone 17e delivers a premium iOS experience at a more accessible price point. This phone captures the value-conscious Apple buyers. Why it stands out - Excellent long-term software support - Powerful Apple silicon - Great cameras - Attractive entry point into Apple's ecosystem

Specifications Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2532 × 1170 resolution Processor Apple A19 chip RAM and Storage 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth camera with autofocus, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision recording Rear Cameras 48MP Fusion camera with optical image stabilisation and 2x optical-quality Telephoto Battery and Charging All-day battery life, USB-C wired charging, MagSafe wireless charging support

2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 5G (Cobalt Violet, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage), AI Phone, Photo Assist, Creative Studio, 50MP Camera, 4900mAh Battery and Super Fast Wireless Charging Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 5G is a premium flagship smartphone that combines top-tier performance with advanced AI-powered features and a refined design. It is equipped with a vibrant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, and 12GB of RAM, it delivers seamless multitasking, gaming, and productivity. The 512GB storage variant offers ample room for photos, videos, and apps, while the versatile triple rear camera system captures detailed images across different lighting conditions. With a long-lasting battery, fast charging, Galaxy AI features, and seven years of Android OS and security updates, the Galaxy S26 Plus is designed for users seeking a future-ready flagship experience. The Cobalt Violet has witnessed a strong demand. Why it stands out - Second-highest premium demand - Large Dynamic AMOLED display - Powerful flagship chipset - Long battery life

Specifications Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, QHD+ (3120 × 1440), 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM and Storage 12GB RAM, 512GB internal storage Front Camera 12MP selfie camera with Dual Pixel autofocus Rear Cameras 50MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto Battery and Charging 4,900mAh battery, 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is a feature-packed mid-range smartphone designed for users who want a premium experience without the flagship price tag. It sports a vivid 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making everything from streaming to gaming feel fluid. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1580 processor and paired with 8GB RAM, the device handles everyday multitasking with ease. The 128GB storage variant provides ample space for apps, photos, and videos, while the versatile 50MP triple rear camera system captures detailed shots across different scenarios. A large 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging ensures reliable all-day performance. Why it stands out - IP67-rated water and dust resistance for added durability - Samsung Knox security and up to six generations of Android OS upgrades with long-term security updates - AI-powered editing tool - Galaxy AI-inspired productivity features.

Specifications Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Samsung Exynos 1580 RAM and Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage Front Camera 12MP selfie camera Rear Cameras 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro Battery and Charging 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging

The Samsung Galaxy S26 5G is a compact flagship smartphone that blends premium design with cutting-edge performance. It features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that delivers vibrant visuals for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and paired with 12GB of RAM, the phone offers exceptional speed and AI-enhanced capabilities. The 256GB storage variant provides ample space for apps, photos, and videos, while the versatile triple rear camera system captures detailed images and cinematic 8K videos. A durable build, Galaxy AI features, and long-term software support make it a compelling flagship choice. Why it stands out - Triple rear camera setup with AI-powered photography - Galaxy AI features - Premium Armor Aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass protection - Seven years of Android OS and security updates

Specifications Display 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, QHD+ (2340 × 1080), 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM and Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage Front Camera 12MP Dual Pixel selfie camera with autofocus, 4K and 8K video recording Rear Cameras 50MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto, OIS, 8K video recording Battery and Charging 4,000mAh battery, 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 5G is a premium Android flagship built for users who demand top-tier performance, advanced AI capabilities, and a refined design. The smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, paired with 12GB of RAM, delivers flagship-grade speed for gaming, productivity, and AI-powered tasks. This variant comes with a generous 512GB of internal storage, while the versatile triple rear camera system captures detailed photos and 8K videos. Combined with a durable premium build, long software support, and fast charging, the Galaxy S26 Plus is a compelling flagship for power users. Why it stands out - Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset - Galaxy AI features - Premium Armor Aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass protection - Seven years of Android OS and security updates

Specifications Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, QHD+ (3120 × 1440), 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM and Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage Front Camera 12MP Dual Pixel selfie camera with autofocus, 4K and 8K video recording Rear Cameras 50MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 8K video recording Battery and Charging 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is a premium mid-range smartphone that delivers a balanced mix of performance, display quality, and camera capabilities. It features a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, and everyday use. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1580 processor and paired with 8GB of RAM. This variant includes 256GB of internal storage, providing ample room for apps, photos, and videos. A versatile 50MP triple rear camera system, IP67 durability, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging complete the package. Why it stands out - Powered by the Samsung Exynos 1580 processor - IP67-rated water and dust resistance - Galaxy AI features - Samsung Knox security with up to six generations of Android OS upgrades

Specifications Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Samsung Exynos 1580 RAM and Storage 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage Front Camera 12MP selfie camera Rear Cameras 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro Battery and Charging 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is Samsung’s flagship smartphone designed for users seeking the ultimate combination of performance, photography, productivity, and AI-powered experiences. It features a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a high refresh rate, offering an immersive viewing experience with exceptional brightness and colour accuracy. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and paired with 12GB RAM, the smartphone delivers powerful performance for gaming, multitasking, and advanced AI tasks. The 256GB storage variant offers ample space for high-resolution media, while its advanced quad-camera setup with a high-resolution primary sensor and enhanced zoom capabilities targets photography enthusiasts. A large battery, fast charging, S Pen support, and premium titanium-inspired design make the Galaxy S26 Ultra a flagship built for power users. This smartphone got 14.5 million GVs in Q1 2026 and the highest demand in over ₹1L segment. Why it stands out - Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset - AI-powered photography features - Galaxy AI features - Large battery with fast wired and wireless charging

Specifications Display 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, QHD+ resolution, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM and Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage Front Camera 12MP selfie camera with autofocus, 4K video recording support Rear Cameras 200MP wide-angle + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (5x optical zoom) + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), OIS, 8K video recording Battery and Charging 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, wireless charging support, Wireless PowerShare

The OnePlus Nord 6 5G is a performance-focused mid-range smartphone designed for users who want flagship-like speed, a premium display experience, and reliable cameras at a competitive price. It features a smooth AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals for gaming, streaming, and everyday usage. It is powered by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and paired with 8GB RAM, the smartphone offers fast multitasking and efficient performance. The 256GB storage variant provides generous space for apps, games, photos, and videos, while the advanced camera setup, large battery, and OnePlus’ OxygenOS experience make it a well-rounded device for power users. Why it stands out - High-refresh-rate AMOLED display with vibrant colours - Advanced rear camera system with AI-powered photography - OxygenOS experience with a clean interface - Premium design with durable build quality

Specifications Display 6.83-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset RAM and Storage 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage Front Camera 16MP selfie camera Rear Cameras 50MP primary camera with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera Battery and Charging 6,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging support

The iQOO Z11x 5G is a value-focused smartphone built for users who want strong performance, long battery life, and a smooth entertainment experience without spending on a flagship device. It features a large high-refresh-rate display, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity processor, and 6GB RAM for efficient multitasking and gaming. The 128GB storage variant offers sufficient space for everyday apps, photos, and videos, while its high-resolution dual rear camera setup helps capture detailed images. With a massive battery, fast charging support, and iQOO’s performance-focused software optimisations, the Z11x 5G is designed for users seeking reliable daily performance. It received 4.9 million GVs in Q1 and highest conversion in budget 5G segment. Why it stands out - Large display with a smooth high refresh rate - Enhanced gaming features with performance optimisation - Sleek design with a lightweight build

Specifications Display 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Mediatek Dimensity 7400 RAM and Storage 6GB RAM, 128GB Front Camera 8MP selfie camera Rear Cameras 50MP primary camera + 2MP depth sensor Battery and Charging 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support

Ranking Summary Rank Smartphone Market Position Best For 1 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Highest-selling premium smartphone Ultimate flagship buyers 2 Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Second-highest premium demand Large-screen flagship users 3 Apple iPhone 17e Fastest-growing Apple phone Apple ecosystem buyers 4 Samsung Galaxy S26 Popular entry flagship Compact premium experience 5 Samsung Galaxy A37 Best-selling ₹ 20–25K smartphone Value seekers 6 iQOO Z11x 5G Top under- ₹ 20K performer Budget 5G buyers Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra? If your priority is owning the highest-selling premium smartphone in India, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the strongest recommendation. Its market-leading demand, flagship hardware, advanced AI capabilities, industry-leading display, premium cameras, and long software support make it one of the safest premium smartphone purchases in 2026. However, if you are looking for a premium smartphone at a slightly lower price, you can consider the Galaxy S26 Plus or Galaxy S26. At the same time, if are invested in Apple's ecosystem, you should look at the iPhone 17e. Methodology These rankings consider multiple factors instead of relying on a single sales number. They are based on: Q1 2026 Gross Views (GVs)

Demand trends across Amazon India

Consumer purchase intent

Conversion performance

Launch momentum

Position within respective premium price segments

Overall popularity among Indian smartphone buyers

Premium mobile phones with highest sales in India Which premium mobile phone has the highest sales in India? Based on Q1 2026 demand trends, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the highest-selling premium smartphone in India, leading the ₹1 lakh-plus segment with 14.5 million gross views. Which premium smartphone is the best to buy in India in 2026? The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the best overall premium smartphone thanks to its flagship performance, Galaxy AI features, excellent cameras, premium display, and strong software support. Which Samsung premium phone sells the most in India? The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra currently ranks as Samsung's highest-selling premium smartphone in India. Which Apple premium phone is growing the fastest in India? The Apple iPhone 17e is the fastest-growing Apple smartphone in India following its March 2026 launch, appealing to buyers seeking a more affordable entry into the Apple ecosystem. Which premium Android smartphone offers the best value? The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus offers one of the strongest value propositions among premium Android smartphones, delivering flagship performance and features at a lower price than the Ultra model. Which premium mobile phone has the highest sales in India in the ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh segment? The Samsung Galaxy S26 is among the strongest performers in the ₹80,000 price segment, offering flagship hardware, Galaxy AI features, premium cameras, and long software support. Which flagship smartphone should I buy if I want the most popular option? If popularity and buyer demand are your priorities, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently the market leader in India's premium smartphone segment. Is Samsung or Apple selling more premium smartphones in India? Based on the Q1 2026 demand figures used in this ranking, Samsung leads the premium Android segment with the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus, while Apple is seeing rapid growth through the iPhone 17e in the value-premium category.