Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik: Everything you want to know about Anu Malik’s brother

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik has claimed that he will win Salman Khan’s show. The contestant may not have fared well on the launch episode of the show but has great plans for the next one month.

tv Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik claimed he will win the reality show.
         

Among the 13 contestants that entered the Bigg Boss house on Sunday was Abu Malik, composer Anu Malik’s brother and a show organizer. He has also appeared in a few films, including Salman Khan-starrer Jab Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

The oldest contestant in Bigg Boss 13, he says he is the youngest at heart. “Abu Malik is going to win this show. They say many confidences break when you get inside the house. But it doesn’t matter. Let me be confident till I go inside the house and I’ll see how it is later on,” he said in an interview to Times Now.

Abu Malik in a still from Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.
Abu Malik in a still from Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Talking about brother Anu Malik who was named in #MeToo last year, Abu said he is prepared for all the questions inside Bigg Boss 13 house. “I know they will talk about it. Why won’t they talk? They will also talk bad things about me, about him. So many things will be talked about, I’ll handle them. Depending on what context it is put in front of me, I’ll put it in place properly. It would be wrong for people to start piggybacking on my family’s name behind me. I am a very big personality in my own right. I have done over 10,000 shows with every actor in this country,” he said in the interview.

He accepted that Anu is worried about his appearance and asked him to be careful. “Anu has been on the call all the time. Asking me to be careful of what I speak, how I speak. Telling me to do this, don’t do that.”

Abu Malik claims to have produced and performed in nearly 10,000 shows around the globe, with all top Bollywood stars. He has also written a book called Rantings of a Mad Man. He is uncle to Armaan and Amaal Malik and father to stand-up comedian Aadar Malik.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 12:43 IST

