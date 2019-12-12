e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla hospitalised due to worsening health

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla has reportedly been admitted to a hospital due to ill health. He is being administered injections to increase his platelet count.

Dec 12, 2019 15:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla has been keeping unwell for sometime.
Here’s some bad news for fans of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla. The actor’s health has worsened and he has reportedly been admitted to a hospital. Sidharth and Paras Chhabra had come out of the house as they needed medical attention, but were sent to the secret room from where they have been keeping a close eye on the housemates.

Paras will be seen entering the house on Thursday’s episode while Sidharth’s re-entry has been delayed because of his health, as per several social media posts. A report in Bollywoodlife also claimed that Sidharth has been sent to the hospital and is currently being given glucose drip and injections to increase his platelet count.

Meanwhile, Google has named Sidharth as the most searched Indian TV actor of 2019. He is also on the ninth spot for most searched Indian celebrities in 2019.

On his birthday on Thursday, Sidharth has been receiving mixed messages on social platforms - while most fans are posting birthday wishes and prayers for his health, a few Bigg Boss fans have also been criticising his attitude towards everyone on the show.

“#SidharthShukla is a low class human ! Bhai Khaane peh comment , Rehne k style peh comment , character peh comment He is main problem in life it seems to be why #RashamiDesai is even breathing! Ghatiya Aadmi ! #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss,” wrote one user. 

A Sidharth fan wrote, “Here’s wishing Yaaro ka Yaar a very *Happy birthday* True gentleman in all the senses. May god bless you with a speedy recovery and THE TROPHY of Bigg boss Love you #FighterSid #BB13KingSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla #BiggBoss13 #TeamSidharthShukla #Voot @sidharth_shukla.”

Another one tweeted, “Having a lot of fun watching Sid and Paras together, Paras is exactly behaving like Manu, outspoken, naughty, clever, where i am watching Manvir in Sid, mature, sensitive and talking wisely. Without these two, show is like daily soap. #SidharthShukla #BB13 #BiggBoss13.”

