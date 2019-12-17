Mardaani 2 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji’s film sees a drop on Monday, earns Rs 21.5 cr total

bollywood

Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerji as the female lead, had a good opening weekend but witnessed a drop on Monday. The film has collected around Rs 21.15 crore in four days.

According to a report on Box Office India, the film showed a decline of around of about 25% from the opening day and collected around Rs 3 crore nett. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had predicted a strong week for the film on Monday. Sharing the weekend figures of the film, he wrote, “Mardaani2 has a power-packed weekend... Admirable growth on Day 2 and 3 demonstrates power of solid content... Solid trending indicates, Mardaani2 should stay strong on weekdays... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr [double of Day 1]... Total: Rs 18.15 cr. India biz.”

#Mardaani2 has a power-packed weekend... Admirable growth on Day 2 and 3 demonstrates power of solid content... Solid trending indicates, #Mardaani2 should stay strong on weekdays... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr [double of Day 1]... Total: ₹ 18.15 cr. #India biz. 👌👌👌 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

He also compared the film’s box office to Rani’s earlier films: Mardaani and Hichki. Mardaani 2 has recorded better weekend figures than the two previous films. He tweeted, “RaniMukerji versus RaniMukerji... *Opening Weekend* biz...2019: Mardaani2 Rs 18.15 cr. 2018: Hichki Rs 15.35 cr. 2014: Mardaani Rs 14.46 cr. India biz.”

Sharing the overseas collections of the film during the opening weekend, Taran wrote on Twitter, “Mardaani2 - Overseas - Opening Weekend [till 15 Dec 2019]: $ 820k [₹ 5.81 cr]... Key markets... USA + Canada: $ 184k. UAE + GCC: $ 420k. UK: $ 50k. ROW: $ 166k. Few cinemas yet to report.”

Rani’s cousin and actor Kajol also appreciated the film. She wrote on Twitter, “One more unsung warrior.... proud of you Rani for Mardaani 2.”#Mardaani2 #RaniMukerji” Reacting to the film’s success, Rani said at an event, “The response has been great. I’m extremely happy that our aim of ‘naari shakti’ has reached across so many women of the country. The fact that girls are coming out of the theatres and feeling empowered is the best, most heartening response.”

One more unsung warrior.... proud of you Rani for Mardaani 2. 👏👏👏#Mardaani2 #RaniMukerji — Kajol (@itsKajolD) December 16, 2019

Also read: Rani Mukerji gets emotional as she visits Shirdi Sai Baba temple to seek blessings for Mardaani 2. See pics

Mardaani 2 had clashed with Nick Jonas and Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: The Next Level last on Friday. The latter had beaten Rani’s film during the weekend but registered a massive drop on Monday. As per the report, it collected around Rs 2.50 crore nett on its fourth day. It now stands at a total of around Rs 27 crore.

