Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Good Newwz song Laal Ghaghra: Akshay Kumar rocks a skirt as he matches steps with Kareena Kapoor in this Lohri number

Good Newwz song Laal Ghaghra: Akshay Kumar rocks a skirt as he matches steps with Kareena Kapoor in this Lohri number

Good Newwz song Laal Ghaghra see Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor debuting another dance from their upcoming film. The duo can be seen dancing in matching red skirts.

HT Correspondent
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in a still from Good Newwz song Laal Ghagra.
A new dance number titled Laal Ghagra from Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film, Good Newwz is out now and shows the former stepping out in a red skirt. The two can be seen grooving to the party music as they celebrate Lohri with a child, who probably plays their newborn son in the film.

Sung by Neha Kakkar, Manj Musik and Herbie Sahara, the song is a recreation of the RDB’s original number with similar lyrics. While Akshay is seen performing some new dance moves, Kareena rides a swing while being dressed in a white blouse and red ghagra. Akshay later joins her in a matching ghagra in the second part of the song.

Laal Ghagra was earlier supposed to release on Monday but was delayed. Akshay had dropped a teaser of the song on Sunday. “Karlo ghaghra tight, Bebo & I are coming! #LaalGhaghra song out tomorrow! (get ready, Bebo & I are coming),” the actor captioned the post.

The makers have already released two more dance numbers including an original titled Chandigarh Mein. The other song is a recreation of Sukhbir’s Sauda Khara Khara and also stars the popular Punjabi singer.

 

Akshay was last seen performing quirky dance steps and sporting a bald mane in the Housefull 3 song, Shaitan Ka Saala Bala. He is also seen performing ‘nagin dance’ and dangerously swinging from a horse in Sauda Khara Khara.

Akshay and Kareena play a married couple in Good Newwz, trying to have a baby. The story of the comedy-drama revolves around two married couples and their journey to have a baby via In-Vitro fertilization (IVF). However, a major goof-up ensues when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged. While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones - outspoken, friendly and fun. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.

