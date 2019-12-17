Good Newwz song Laal Ghaghra: Akshay Kumar rocks a skirt as he matches steps with Kareena Kapoor in this Lohri number

bollywood

A new dance number titled Laal Ghagra from Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film, Good Newwz is out now and shows the former stepping out in a red skirt. The two can be seen grooving to the party music as they celebrate Lohri with a child, who probably plays their newborn son in the film.

Sung by Neha Kakkar, Manj Musik and Herbie Sahara, the song is a recreation of the RDB’s original number with similar lyrics. While Akshay is seen performing some new dance moves, Kareena rides a swing while being dressed in a white blouse and red ghagra. Akshay later joins her in a matching ghagra in the second part of the song.

Laal Ghagra was earlier supposed to release on Monday but was delayed. Akshay had dropped a teaser of the song on Sunday. “Karlo ghaghra tight, Bebo & I are coming! #LaalGhaghra song out tomorrow! (get ready, Bebo & I are coming),” the actor captioned the post.

The makers have already released two more dance numbers including an original titled Chandigarh Mein. The other song is a recreation of Sukhbir’s Sauda Khara Khara and also stars the popular Punjabi singer.

Akshay was last seen performing quirky dance steps and sporting a bald mane in the Housefull 3 song, Shaitan Ka Saala Bala. He is also seen performing ‘nagin dance’ and dangerously swinging from a horse in Sauda Khara Khara.

Akshay and Kareena play a married couple in Good Newwz, trying to have a baby. The story of the comedy-drama revolves around two married couples and their journey to have a baby via In-Vitro fertilization (IVF). However, a major goof-up ensues when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged. While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones - outspoken, friendly and fun. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.

