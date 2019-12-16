Kareena Kapoor: ‘My stardom has overshadowed the actor that I am’

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, gearing up for the release of her romantic comedy Good Newwz, has taken credit for establishing an alternative to bro-code in Bollywood with her film Veere Di Wedding. The actor has said that she started the trend of headlining films long ago.

Claiming that her stardom has overshadowed her talent, Kareena told Mid-Day in an interview, “That [her stardom] has overshadowed the actor that I am. I started the trend of headlining films long ago. People are talking about it now because there is more focus on women’s voice in Bollywood. Many actresses would have turned down Veere Di Wedding [2018] because no one wants to talk about periods, or lack of orgasm [being grounds for] divorce. The film was path-breaking because we established that there’s an alternative to bro-code.”

She added, “That’s because I am a filmy child who knows what entertainment is. People have assumed I am a diva, but I loathe the word now. My PR [game] is not strong; there’s zero strategy behind who I am. I have never bothered about projecting myself as a serious actor. I am happy when my fans are happy and my film is a success. Then, I whisk off on a holiday.”

Kareena Kapoor during a promotion of their upcoming film Good Newwz. ( PTI )

Kareena plays an independent woman Deepti Batra in Good Newwz, who opts for the IVF technique to attain motherhood. She plays the wife of Akshay Kumar, who plays Varun Batra in the film. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as another couple but with the same surname, which leads to a major goof-up.

Kareena had recently told PTI in one of her interviews as part of the film promotions that she believes it’s impossible to be honest about someone’s work in the industry as they don’t take it well but it’s important for stars to have people around who tell them the truth.

When asked can one be honest about someone’s work in the industry, Kareena told PTI, “I don’t think so. They don’t take it well. If you want the truth, they don’t take it well. I’d like someone to tell me if they didn’t like a particular film, at least the people I am close to, I’d expect the honest truth.” Kareena said she has been relevant over all these years because she has never surrounded herself with “yes men”.

