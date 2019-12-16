e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor: ‘My stardom has overshadowed the actor that I am’

Kareena Kapoor has said her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding was path-breaking because they established that there’s an alternative to bro-code.

bollywood Updated: Dec 16, 2019 10:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor during the promotions of Good Newwz in Mumbai.
Kareena Kapoor during the promotions of Good Newwz in Mumbai. (IANS)
         

Kareena Kapoor, gearing up for the release of her romantic comedy Good Newwz, has taken credit for establishing an alternative to bro-code in Bollywood with her film Veere Di Wedding. The actor has said that she started the trend of headlining films long ago.

Claiming that her stardom has overshadowed her talent, Kareena told Mid-Day in an interview, “That [her stardom] has overshadowed the actor that I am. I started the trend of headlining films long ago. People are talking about it now because there is more focus on women’s voice in Bollywood. Many actresses would have turned down Veere Di Wedding [2018] because no one wants to talk about periods, or lack of orgasm [being grounds for] divorce. The film was path-breaking because we established that there’s an alternative to bro-code.”

She added, “That’s because I am a filmy child who knows what entertainment is. People have assumed I am a diva, but I loathe the word now. My PR [game] is not strong; there’s zero strategy behind who I am. I have never bothered about projecting myself as a serious actor. I am happy when my fans are happy and my film is a success. Then, I whisk off on a holiday.”

Kareena Kapoor during a promotion of their upcoming film Good Newwz.
Kareena Kapoor during a promotion of their upcoming film Good Newwz. ( PTI )

Kareena plays an independent woman Deepti Batra in Good Newwz, who opts for the IVF technique to attain motherhood. She plays the wife of Akshay Kumar, who plays Varun Batra in the film. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as another couple but with the same surname, which leads to a major goof-up.

Also read: U2 concert inside pics, videos: Hrithik Roshan chills with Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora says thanks for the music

Kareena had recently told PTI in one of her interviews as part of the film promotions that she believes it’s impossible to be honest about someone’s work in the industry as they don’t take it well but it’s important for stars to have people around who tell them the truth.

When asked can one be honest about someone’s work in the industry, Kareena told PTI, “I don’t think so. They don’t take it well. If you want the truth, they don’t take it well. I’d like someone to tell me if they didn’t like a particular film, at least the people I am close to, I’d expect the honest truth.” Kareena said she has been relevant over all these years because she has never surrounded herself with “yes men”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Jamia clashes in Delhi spark night of student protests across India
Jamia clashes in Delhi spark night of student protests across India
‘You are not alone’: Jamia’s V-C backs her students after violent protests
‘You are not alone’: Jamia’s V-C backs her students after violent protests
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
‘It’s a bloody obsession. Get that right’: Shastri on Team India’s ambition
‘It’s a bloody obsession. Get that right’: Shastri on Team India’s ambition
2020 Suzuki Hayabusa: All you need to know about the ₹13.75 lakh superbike
2020 Suzuki Hayabusa: All you need to know about the ₹13.75 lakh superbike
‘Never seen that happen in cricket’: Kohli on Jadeja’s dismissal
‘Never seen that happen in cricket’: Kohli on Jadeja’s dismissal
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mamata BanerjeeJamia Milia Islamia UniversityAishwarya Raicitizenship lawRishabh PantAmitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news