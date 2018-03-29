Watch: When Kareena Kapoor blushed as Kartik Aaryan serenaded her with ‘Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani’

Thanks to the success of Bollywood film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan is the toast of Bollywood. Small wonder he is everywhere these days. Imagine then, what would happen if Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and he were to be present in a single frame? Fireworks, for sure.

A video of the two together, from what looks like an after-party following a Manish Malhotra fashion show in Singapore where the two were showstoppers, has gone viral. In it, we see Kartik and Kareena looking into the camera, as Kartik lip syncs to the hit Guru Randhawa song, Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani (which was also used in the film Tumhari Sulu). Kareena, at one point, can be seen blushing.

Ban jaa tu meri Rani ♥️😜 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 28, 2018 at 12:46am PDT

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik wrote: “Ban jaa tu meri Rani” and sent an entire world tripping...

Kareena, needless to say, looks like a dream.

Kartik, incidentally, has also shared pictures and video of a Manish Malhotra fashion show from Singapore where the two walked the ramp together. It is pretty obvious Kartik is over the moon sharing the ramp with the stunning Kareena.

Jab we met A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 27, 2018 at 2:59am PDT

In one of the pictures, where the two walk in tow, Kartik can’t help smiling from ear to ear with Kareena next to him.

In another picture, Kartik is flanked by not one, but two beauties -- Kareena, in a silver and sheer ghagra choli and dupatta, and Amrita Arora in a gold and cream feathery dress.

See more pictures and video here.

