Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan walk the ramp in Singapore. Pics, videos from Manish Malhotra extravaganza

Kareena Kapoor is yet to come out with a film after son Taimur’s birth (Veere Di Wedding is still months away), but the actor sure knows how to rule mind and media space. On Sunday, Kareena again took to the ramp for friend Manish Malhotra, this time in Singapore. Doing the honours with her was current flavour of Bollywood, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan. The Rs 100-crore wonder kid walked the ramp for the first time for Manish.

The designer called Kareena his “little sister” and “forever muse” as she played the showstopper for the 51-year-old at the Atlas bar in Parkview Square. About 300 guests were in attendance at the event. While Kareena wore a beautiful beaded lehenga at the show, Kartik looked great in black.

Earlier in the day, Kareena and friend Amrita Arora hit Singapore’s fashionable Orchard Street for some fashion therapy. Amrita shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “Singapore diaries! Hit the road jack #bffs.” She also shared a photo from the fashion show and wrote, “Fantastic show @manishmalhotra05 👏🏼👏🏼 ! stunningggg.”

While Amrita chose a glam animal print top, ripped jeans, black shades and shoes for her shopping trip, Kareena wore a white top, military jacket and ripped jeans.

Kareena and Amrita are often spotted together in Mumbai and outside. Earlier, they were seen at Gauri Khan’s design studio.