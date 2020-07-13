Natasa Stankovic cradles baby bump in new photos, fans ‘can’t wait for the good news’

tv

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 18:52 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant and dancer Natasa Stankovic, who is expecting her first child with cricketer Hardik Pandya, shared new photos on her Instagram page. In the pictures, she is wearing a black spaghetti top and cradling her baby bump. She has a radiant smile on her face.

“Live simply, love generously & learn constantly,” Natasa captioned her Instagram post. Fans said that they ‘can’t wait for the good news’. “Waiting for that champ to Come,” one Instagram user wrote. “Wishing u a healthy baby Mam. Congratulations @natasastankovic__ What will be his/her name,” another commented. “U R VERY BEAUTIFUL AND UR CHILD WILL ALSO BE VERY BEAUTIFUL,” another wrote.

Hardik has been pulling out all the stops to pamper the mommy-to-be. Last month, he surprised Natasa with gigantic bouquets of roses. Sharing pictures of the romantic gesture on Instagram, she wrote, “You will forever be my always. @hardikpandya93.”

Hardik and Natasa announced that they were expecting a baby with an Instagram post dated May 31. “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,” she wrote. The same pictures were also shared by him on his Instagram page.

In one of the pictures shared by Hardik and Natasa, they were seen performing a traditional ritual, wearing garlands. This sparked speculation that they had quietly tied the knot during the lockdown. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in Dubai on New Year, in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

