Hardik Pandya surprises Natasa Stankovic with roses, she says ‘you will forever be my always’

tv

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:42 IST

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is pulling out all the stops to impress his ladylove, former Bigg Boss contestant and dancer Natasa Stankovic. He surprised her with gigantic bouquets of roses. Sharing a picture of his romantic gesture on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Roses for my rose,” followed by a heart emoji. She re-shared the picture on her own Instagram stories and wrote, “I’m so thankful for you.”

Natasa also shared pictures with Hardik and the roses in an Instagram post and wrote in her caption, “You will forever be my always. @hardikpandya93.” Several fans dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post. “This can’t get any more romantic,” one wrote. “God bless you both,” another commented.

On Thursday, Hardik shared some sweet moments with Natasa on Instagram and wrote, “happiness in life,” along with a heart emoji. The first picture was a car selfie of the couple, the second was a boomerang video of Natasa posing, the third was a mirror selfie and the final picture showed the two of them cuddling up with their dog.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor recalls fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, describes him as ‘one who makes you feel special’

Currently, Hardik and Natasa are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram and also shared photos from a ceremony.

“Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” Hardik wrote on Instagram. Natasa shared the same on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, fans began speculating that Hardik and Natasa tied the knot during the lockdown, as the pictures from a ritual shared by them show them wearing garlands.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in Dubai on New Year. The cricketer proposed on a yacht, with a live band playing in the background, as their closest friends and family members cheered them on.

Follow @htshowbiz for more