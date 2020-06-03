Hardik Pandya mocks Natasa Stankovic’s Hindi as she calls him ‘jigar ka tukda’. Watch video

tv

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is seen making fun of his partner and Serbian actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic’s Hindi-speaking skills in an old video that is doing the rounds online again. The funny video is being widely shared by fan clubs and accounts on social media.

In the clip, Hardik asks Natasa, “Baby, main kya hoon tera (what am I to you)?” She bursts out laughing before replying, “Jigar ka tukda (Piece of my heart)”. He then imitates her heavily-accented Hindi.

“Wow, love him, he so open, bindaas and funny, she is so lucky,” one fan commented on the video. “Oww that’s so cute,” another wrote.

Hardik and Natasa are currently expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram and also shared pictures from a traditional ceremony.

“Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” Hardik’s Instagram post read.

The pictures from the ritual shared by Hardik and Natasa show them wearing garlands, sparking speculation that they got married in an intimate ceremony during the lockdown.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in Dubai on New Year. The cricketer proposed on a yacht, with a live band playing in the background, as their closest friends and family members cheered them on. After he put a ring on her finger, the couple cut a ring box-shaped cake with ‘HP loves NATS’ written on it.

Last year, Natasa participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. She has also been a part of Bigg Boss 8. Her last big screen appearance was alongside Emraan Hashmi in the song Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded from The Body.

