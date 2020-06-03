Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya anniversary, 10 times he showed off their love on Instagram: ‘Father said you must marry her’

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 08:19 IST

Actors and Bollywood beloved senior couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. To join the celebrations we are bringing you the 10 times he shared pictures and posts dedicated to his wife on his Instagram account.

Sharing the story behind them tying the knot on that day, Amitabh wrote on Instagram, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!”

The first couple of Bollywood starred together in iconic movies like Silsila, Abhiman, Chupke Chupke, Mili and more. They tied the knot in 1973 and the story behind their wedding is quite interesting. Amitabh and Jaya were wanted to celebrate the success of their film Zanjeer with a trip to London with their friends but his father Harivanshrai Bachchan flat out refused.

Check out their pics:

“Seeking or rather informing parents that we were a group of friends going to England .. who all are going came the query from Babuji .. names disclosed .. Jaya is also going with you .. you both are alone .. yes .. if you have to go marry and go,” he once wrote on his blog. So Amitabh and Jaya decided to tie the knot the very next day and catch their flight to London at night.

“I dress up in formal marriage Indian .. get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done .. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding .. the substitute for the tradition horse... off I went .. wedding over in a few hours .. done .. Mr and Mrs proclaimed .. over !!,” he wrote.

A few years ago, he made another blog post about his marriage. “You see a picture, you work together, you spend time, you decide, you marry .. you have children, you have grandchildren, and you realise that there are not many that are blessed so .. so you thank the Almighty, the times of the day and the unknown force that brings all this together,” he had written in 2014.

This year, however, Amitabh and Jaya will not be able to celebrate their anniversary together. Jaya is still in Delhi where she spent all two months of lockdown while the rest of her family is in Mumbai. Hopefully, the actor will treat us to a sweet throwback picture or another fun story about his wedding.

