e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Happy birthday R Madhavan: 10 photos that will rekindle your childhood crush on him. See here

Happy birthday R Madhavan: 10 photos that will rekindle your childhood crush on him. See here

Even now, R Madhavan makes our hearts skip a beat. As he turns 50, here is a look at some of his best photos in recent times.

bollywood Updated: Jun 01, 2020 08:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
R Madhavan has aged like fine wine.
R Madhavan has aged like fine wine.
         

Almost two decades ago, the nation fell in love with R Madhavan’s dimpled smile in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Maddy and Reena’s (Dia Mirza) innocent romance continues to hold a special place in our hearts even after all these years.

Though Madhavan is primarily active in Tamil films, he has been a part of several Bollywood blockbusters, as well, including Rang De Basanti, Guru, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. However, it has been four years since his last Hindi release -- Saala Khadoos, in which he played a hotheaded boxing coach.

In 2018, Madhavan made his digital debut in Amazon Prime Video’s original series Breathe, in which he played a charismatic football coach and single father who will go to any lengths to save his son, who is suffering from a congenital lung disease.

Over the years, Madhavan has aged like fine wine and continues to make women (and some men) swoon all over him. As he turns 50, here is a look at some of his best pictures:

 

View this post on Instagram

Post party mess. 🤪🤪

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Enroute Montreal... Halloween time ...

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

New look on the way ..😁😁🙏

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

The Golden look

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Recently, Madhavan and Dia reunited for an Instagram live and opened up about a possible sequel or spin-off to their film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. “I know people have been dying to see us on screen. It has been over 19 years and somehow I’m still inundated with songs, scenes and dialogues from the film every day on my social media,” he said.

“We are doing our best to make it happen, but we will only work together when we can give our best. There is something so special about Reena and Maddy and I think there was an innocence and honesty we shared in RHTDM that resonates so deeply with everyone even today. We wouldn’t want to dilute that in any way,” Dia added.

Meanwhile, Madhavan is making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He was originally co-directing the film with Ananth Mahadevan, who bowed out due to ‘unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments’. He will also play the lead role in the film.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely charged with espionage.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
As Lockdown 4.0 ends, cautious states ease several restrictions
As Lockdown 4.0 ends, cautious states ease several restrictions
From petrol price, new trains and flights: What will change in lockdown 5.0
From petrol price, new trains and flights: What will change in lockdown 5.0
Live: United States reports 598 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Live: United States reports 598 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Tear gas fired at protestors as clashes erupt outside White House
Tear gas fired at protestors as clashes erupt outside White House
Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42
Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42
Nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases in a week: How India reached 7th spot in global tally
Nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases in a week: How India reached 7th spot in global tally
Every train reached its destination, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Every train reached its destination, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In