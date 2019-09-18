R Madhavan’s fans are crying at how hot he looks in this pic, he wants to cry too but for a different reason

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:46 IST

Actor R Madhavan is known for setting his fans’ hearts racing with his pictures and he has done it again. Actually, he did it again almost two years ago.

A fan shared a stunning black and white picture of the actor and said he moved her to tears. “He’s so hot, I wanna cry. Why you be so hot,” she asked him in a tweet. Madhavan shared a hilarious reply to her tweet. “2 year old pic my lady.. I wanna cry too. Damn I need to get back to that look,” he wrote.

Madhavan is one of the country’s biggest heartthrobs. He recently got a marriage proposal from an 18-year-old but dodged it quite gently and easily. He had shared a photo on social media in July and wrote about the journey on his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

2 year old pic my lady.. I wanna cry too 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Damn I need to get back to that look.. https://t.co/kiUtVdKw68 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 18, 2019

“Editing is so much fun and exhausting:. Enjoying and fearing it..End of long travel day. Definitely getting older ..” the actor wrote. He flaunted a salt and pepper look in the pic and one fan wrote, “Is it wrong that I am 18 and wanna get married to you.” Madhavan responded, “Ha ha God bless you, you will find someone way more worthier.”

Madhavan’s colleagues were also fawning at his good looks in the comments. “Getting older never seemed so good!!!!!And much excited for your venture,” wrote actor Shalini Pandey. Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra also wrote, “Have you been using fair and handsome?”

Madhavan’s debut as a director, Rocketry is based on the life of Narayanan, who was in-charge of the cryogenics division at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998.

The film’s major portions were shot in three languages -- Hindi, English and Tamil. It is shot extensively across India, Princeton, Scotland, France and Russia.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 14:46 IST