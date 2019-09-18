Mouni Roy’s car damaged by falling rock at Mumbai Metro site, actor asks ‘What if anybody was crossing the road’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:40 IST

Actor Mouni Roy had a scary morning on Wednesday as she looks forward to the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Made in China. While on her way to the trailer launch, Mouni’s car was hit by a falling rock from Mumbai Metro construction site in Juhu.

Mouni took to Twitter to share a video of her damaged car. “Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro,” she wrote in her tweet. The video shows a giant hole in her car’s sunroof caused by the falling rock. She even pans up to show the high tower of the Mumbai Metro building from where it must have fallen.

Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro ? pic.twitter.com/UsKF022lpl — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 18, 2019

Concerned fans asked Mouni about her safety and advised her to contact the authorities. “Pls contact @MumbaiPolice You are right. It could have killed someone,” wrote one Twitter user. “Hope you are safe! Yes nets are provided in such construction zones,why there is no such arrangements is a question,” wrote another.

Mouni had earlier shared pictures of her outfit for the Made in China trailer launch on Wednesday morning. “MIC promotions day1,” she captioned her posts. She is seen wearing a yellow gown in the pictures.

Mouni was on sets of Kareena Kapoor’s Dance India Dance on Tuesday where she promoted her upcoming film. She even shared pictures with Kareena on Instagram. “Stuunnnning isn’t she !?,” she captioned the pics.

Made in China stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead with Mouni, Gajraj Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Made in China tells the story of the Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta and his ‘jugaadu’ business journey. Made In China is written and directed by Mikhil Musale, who is making his Hindi directorial debut with the film. It is slated to release around Diwali this year.

