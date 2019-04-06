Mouni Roy is unrecognisable in this throwback pic from Abhishek Bachchan’s Run where she was a background dancer

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, which is considered to be TV actor Mouni Roy film debut, may not have been the Naagin star’s first Bollywood film. In a picture doing the rounds online, Mouni is seen in a screenshot from a song from the 2004 film Run, which featured Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles.

A picture - a screenshot of a Youtube video of song from Run - has surfaced online and it shows Mouni in the getup of a fisherwoman. She appeared as a background dancer in the song Nahi Hona. This was her first stint on camera as it was only in 2007 that she joined Kyuki Sas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, her debut on the small screen.

After making an impressive debut as the female lead in Gold, Mouni was seen alongside John Abraham in RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter, which hit theatres on Friday. She created a huge fan base with her performances in shows such as Naagin, and then transitioned to films. Currently, Mouni has completed three films and has announced a few more.

Mouni made her debut as the lead star in Reema Kagti’s Gold. Inspired by India’s first gold-medal as a free country at the 1948 Olympics in Britain, Gold had Akshay playing manager Tapan Das, who led India to its first Olympic gold as an independent nation while Mouni played his love interest.

Mouni will soon be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. She will soon begin work on Bole Chuddiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She might also feature in Mogul, a film on the life of T Series founder Gulshan Kumar.

