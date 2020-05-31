e-paper
Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic announce pregnancy: ‘Excited to welcome a new life into our lives’

Cricket star Hardik Pandya and television personality Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child.

tv Updated: May 31, 2020 19:07 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Pandya, fiancee Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child.
         

Cricket star Hardik Pandya and television personality Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Hardik shared pictures of Natasa’s baby bump and a few pictures from a traditional ceremony.

With the photos, he wrote, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.” Natasa also shared the pictures and wrote the same message.

They also shared a photo from a traditional ceremony where both are wearing garlands and many were left wondering if the couple had tied the knot during lockdown.

 

Ravi Shastri congratulated the couple and wrote, “Congratulations Hardy & Natasa.” Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, “Congratulations.”

The couple had got engaged in January. Hardik popped the question on a yacht during his New Year getaway with Natasa in Dubai. In the videos of the proposal shared by her on Instagram, he is seen getting down on one knee and putting a ring on her finger, as a band sings Sun Mere Humsafar in the background. The couple then proceeds to cut a ring box-shaped cake with ‘HP loves NATS’ written on it. “Forever yes @hardikpandya93,” she captioned the post.

The cricketer’s father Himanshu Pandya has said that they had no inkling about the engagement. “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” he said.

