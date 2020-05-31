e-paper
Sunil Grover cooks up a cigarette in his kitchen in hard-hitting video, Anubhav Sinha shares his own experiences

Sunil Grover is receiving appreciation for his latest short film, a one-minute video that talks about the hazardous chemicals used in a cigarette. Watch it here.

tv Updated: May 31, 2020 11:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sunil Grover in a still from his latest video.
Sunil Grover in a still from his latest video.
         

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover has come up with a hard-hitting and innovative way to advise smokers to quit - a short video that shows him in a chef’s avatar. The video was made in association with Indian Cancer Society to promote its anti-tobacco campaign. Sunil underlines the various harmful chemicals used in the making of a cigarette, apart from nicotine, in the video.

The video shows Sunil standing in his kitchen, wearing an off-white apron . He says, “Aaj mai apko bahut hi popular recipe bata raha hu. Ek pan me daliye cadmium, uuske baad thoda sa acetone. Ab hum iske andar milaenge candle wax. Ab ammonia dalna hoga jo ki toilet cleaner se milega. Swad anusar thoda sa zeher, yani ki arsenic. Akhir me thoda sa nicotine, jo humein is keetnashak yani insecticide se mil jaega. (Today, I shall share a very popular recipe with you guys. Take some cadmium and acetone in a pan, add some candle wax and ammonia that can be found in toilet cleaners. Now, some poison aka arsenic to taste. And some nicotine in the end, which can be found in this insecticide.)”

Also read: Katrina Kaif on washing dishes during lockdown: ‘I had to give myself a minute and remind myself how it is done’

Sunil then presents a cigarette in a plate and says, “Ab ho gai aapki manpasand lajawab cigarette taiyyar! (Now, your favourite cigarette is ready).” He then holds the cigarette in his hands and adds, “Dekhne me itni cool lagti hai ki pata hi nahi chalta isme itne hanikarak chemicals hote hain. Jise pata chal gaya wo to issase door hi rahega na? Indian Cancer Society ki baat maniye, cigarette tambaku se door rahiye aur cancer se do kadam aage. (This looks so cool, one can’t even imagine it has such harmful chemicals. Those who know will stay away from it, right? Listen to the Indian Cancer Society and stay away from tobacco, stay ahead of cancer).”

 

Sharing the video, Sunil wrote. “Ek nayi type ki recipe try ki hai during lockdown. The facts in this video are so hard - hitting that it forces me to think and rethink for myself also! @ics_1951 @justvoot #RecipeRethink #LiveTobaccoFree #CancerAwareness #TwoStepsAheadOfCancer #voot Sunil.”

 

The video has registered 73.5 thousand views and is also being appreciated by Sunil’s industry colleagues. Lauding Sunil’s efforts, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “I smoked for 30 years, smoked a lot and have now quit. I keep telling youngsters don’t even try it or you will keep struggling to quit for years. Every smoker I know wants to quit but can’t. Good film Sunil.”

