Shraddha Kapoor recalls fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, describes him as ‘one who makes you feel special’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 09:16 IST

Shraddha Kapoor has shared some fond memories from the making of her film Chhichhore with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor shared a few film stills along with a touching note for the late actor.

Sharing a still from Chhichhore song Fikar Not, Shraddha wrote, “There is the rare kind you meet; the one who makes YOU feel special, who makes YOU feel good about yourself, who showers YOU with kindness and love and HE was one of them.” She shared another still which shows the two sitting across a table and a throwback picture from a fashion event on her Instagram stories.

Shraddha Kapoor shared two stills from Sushant Singh Rajput and her film Chhichhore as her Instagram stories.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Sushant Singh Rajput as her Instagram stories.

Shraddha was one of the few Bollywood celebrities who attended the actor’s funeral on Monday. She had penned a heartbreaking note on Thursday about how she is still far from coming to terms with his death. She’d written, “Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune!”

Calling him one of a kind, Shraddha also talked about her visit to his house during the making of Chhichhore. She added, “I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul in to his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment! During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it’s exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling! Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us - he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way...! He was truly, One of a kind... I’ll miss you.. dearest Sush..”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister pens open letter to him, says ‘I know you were in a lot of pain’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore was Sushant’s last theatrical release and his biggest hit with domestic box office collection of over Rs 153 crore. It also had Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar in prominent roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more