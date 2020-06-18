Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister pens open letter to him, says ‘I know you were in a lot of pain’

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti finally reached their Patna home and wrote a heartfelt note for her “baby” brother on Facebook who died by suicide on Sunday. She shared the note along with a picture of a handwritten card given to her by her late brother.

She began the note by sharing her immense love for her brother and wrote, “Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.”

“Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more....Whereever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally,” she added.

She went on to share a message for her near and dear ones asking them to be compassionate to themselves as well as others. “All my dear ones.... I know it is testing time... but whenever there is choice.... choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive.... forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles.... be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!!”

In another post, she said that she gas arrived in India and asked his fans to celebrate his life and give him a happy farewell. She wrote, “Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free. Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell.”

Shweta had earlier shared how her five-year-old son had reacted to the news of his uncle’s death. On being told about Sushant’s passing away, the little one told her, “But he is alive in your heart,” she said.

