Brace yourself to watch Sushant Singh Rajput feeding Sonchiriya child actor on sets, fans left in tears by throwback video

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:39 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked his fans across the globe who are now sharing fond memories of the actor on social media. One such video from behind-the-scenes of his 2019 film Sonchiriya has now appeared online and it shows Sushant feeding the child actor between shots.

Sushant is in the costume of dacoit Lakhna, and the child actor Khushiya is seen in a sari and a jacket. Sushant can be seen patiently feeding Khushiya one morsel at a time. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave can be heard playing in the background.

The fans of the late actor were heartbroken after watching the video. A fan wrote, “This really bring tears RIP @sushantsinghrajput.” Another reacted, “ha_koul we have lost a gem.” One more wrote, “Sushant plz come back.”

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya was among Sushant’s three releases last year. The film received positive reviews but couldn’t get the expected returns at the box office. His Sonchiriya co-stars paid emotional tributes to the actor.

Bhumi shared a candid picture on Instagram and wrote, “Rest in Peace my friend...Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR.”

Manoj Bajpayee had shared many more pictures from the film on Twitter and wrote, “Falling short of words to describe the shock and grief I am in right now!! Just one question why Sushant ?? My heart goes out to his family who lost their young one!! Will wait to cook Bihari mutton for you my friend!! Rest in peace !!!!!Yours dadda!!!”

As sad & shocking as it is, we have to come to terms with the fact that @itsSSR has left us all, who were touched by his zest & enthusiasm for life, too soon. An avid reader and science buff with an insatiable thirst for the unknown, he has left us with more unanswered questions. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 14, 2020

Ranveer Shorey had shared his thoughts in a series of tweets. He wrote, “As sad & shocking as it is, we have to come to terms with the fact that @itsSSR has left us all, who were touched by his zest & enthusiasm for life, too soon. An avid reader and science buff with an insatiable thirst for the unknown, he has left us with more unanswered questions.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

