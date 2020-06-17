e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Siddhant Chaturvedi shares unfulfilled wish of meeting Sushant Singh Rajput one: ‘Ab hum hain, to tum nahi’

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares unfulfilled wish of meeting Sushant Singh Rajput one: ‘Ab hum hain, to tum nahi’

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a heartbreaking note for Sushant Singh Rajput whom he wanted to meet someday.

bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:29 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Siddhant Chaturvedi wanted to meet Sushant Singh Rajput someday.
Siddhant Chaturvedi wanted to meet Sushant Singh Rajput someday.
         

Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame has shared an emotional post in memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide on Sunday. He has shared how he wanted to meet him someday and have a conversation in Bhojpuri.

“Jab tum they, hum kujh nahi they, ab hum hain, to tum nahi, socha tha...milkar bhojpuri me batiyaenge tumse guru...Ballia se Patna itna bhi door nahi (When you were there, I was a nobody, now I am but you are not there. I used to think of meeting you and having a conversation in Bhojpuri with you...Patna isn’t that far from Ballia).”

Hindustantimes

While Sushant hailed from Patna in Bihar, Siddhant is from a nearby town Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. He had earlier shared a heartbreaking note on the actor’s death, along with a picture of them together, which he wanted to show him one day.

Hindustantimes

Siddhant had shared a picture from an event where he met Sushant and his Drive co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, “Ye Photo bohot khaas hai, Socha tha ki jab phir kabhi milengey toh dikhaunga aur poochunga - “Aap ko yaad hai?! Main wahi ladka hun. Yanhi se mera safar shuru hua tha, aur aap usme hamesha rahengey bhai. @sushantsinghrajput (This photo is very special. I had thought of showing it to you whenever we would meet and I would have asked you - “Do you remember? I am that boy. My journey had started my journey from here, and you will always be a part of it my brother).”

Also read: When a teary-eyed Sushant Singh Rajput paid dance tribute to late mother, Ankita Lokhande had rushed to hug him. Watch

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on Sunday. He was 34. He was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In