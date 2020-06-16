When a teary-eyed Sushant Singh Rajput paid dance tribute to late mother, Ankita Lokhande had rushed to hug him. Watch

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput had lost his mother several years ago but she had a lasting impact on him. Even his last post on Instagram was in her memory. The actor died on Sundy at his Mumbai home.

Much before his Bollywood debut, Sushant had paid an emotional tribute to his late mother on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja season 4. Fans of the actor are now revisiting his memories as they come to terms with his untimely death.

The decade-old video of his dance performance shows Sushant paired up with choreographer Shampa to present a dance tribute to his late mother in accordance with the theme of the week - relationships. While he played a son, Shampa played his aged mother for the performance. The two danced to Luka Chuppi song from the film Rang De Basanti and left the audience as well as the judges in tears. Soon after the performance, his then-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had rushed to the stage to give him a hug.

He had said ahead of the performance, “I had always wanted to do this as I lost my mom in 1992. Even my smallest of achievements used to make her happy. She used to be very happy with all the small things I used to do. She would be very happy if she was alive today. I talk to my mom in this performance that everything she wanted for me is happening now but she is not there.”

Less than two weeks before his death by suicide, Sushant had posted a monochrome collage of his picture and his mother’s on Instagram. He had captioned it, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...”

Sushant was a popular TV star for his portrayal of Manav in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta. He went on to make his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013. He worked in 10 films in his eight-year-long career with Chhichhore, Sonchiriya and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story being his most notable films.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

