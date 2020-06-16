Ankita Lokhande devastated by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says Pavitra Rishta co-star Prarthana Behere

bollywood

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who was Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in hit TV show Pavitra Rishta and dated him for six years, was devastated on hearing the news of his death. Speaking to ETimes TV, Hindi and Marathi actor Prarthana Behere, who also worked in Pavitra Rishta, spoke about how Ankita has taken the news.

Prarthana said that Ankita had been devastated by the news but people must understand that now she has someone else in her life and she has to respect that relationship too. Times of India quoted Prarthana as saying: “I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone has moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai but she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let’s go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral.”

Prathana also spoke about how social media was full of comments about how Ankita did not attend his cremation and how their mutual friend and Pavitra Rishta actor Mahesh Shetty did not pick up Sushant’s calls. “Nowadays, you don’t know what you will be judged on. People are passing judgement on Mahesh Shetty that it all happened because he did not pick up his phone. People are talking so much about Ankita. They don’t even know Mahesh Shetty was the only friend who has stayed in touch with him in all these years. They are blaming him.”

Sushant and Ankita were in a six-year-old relationship before they broke up in 2016. Ankita reportedly took a long time to get over the relationship. She has been in a relationship with Vicky Jain and the two are reportedly considering marriage. Sushant, meanwhile, was rumoured to have dated Kriti Sanon and later was in a relationship with actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Seen at Sushant’s cremation in Mumbai on Monday were actors Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapur among others. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday. His domestic help found him hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday.

