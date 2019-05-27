Ankita Lokhande, boyfriend Vicky Jain have reportedly bought a flat in Mumbai, may get married soon

Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut as Jhalkari Bai in the film based on the life of queen Laxmi Bai, reportedly bought a flat with boyfriend Vicky Jain. Reports also suggest they may get married by December this year.

According to a report in Times of India, the duo have bought an 8 BHK flat in Mumbai. The report adds that Ankita is planning to settle down as she is in the happiest phase of her life. The apartment is currently under construction.

Ankita had been in a long relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput before they split in 2016. The two met and fell in love on their TV show Pavitra Rishta. However, when they parted ways, many of their fans were in a state of shock. Ankita reportedly took a long time to recover from that relationship. She eventually found a soulmate in their common friend Vicky.

In April this year, she sealed the relationship with a kiss in public. At a Mumbai wedding, in a video clip shared by her TV colleague Arjun Bijlani, the two were seen sharing an intimate kiss. Arjun’s clip showed Ankita and Vicky dancing to the beats of music. As the two danced, at one point, Ankita took Vicky in her arms and planted a kiss on him.

Ankita had a small role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, playing Jhalkari Bai. However, she was appreciated even in her short but meaningful role. Around the time of the film’s release, there were reports that Ankita and Vicky were to get married. Responding to these rumours, Ankita had told Bombay Times, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment.” Speaking about Vicky, she continued, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”

