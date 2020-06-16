e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend shares childhood memories, ‘professional rivalry’ to be probed in his death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend shares childhood memories, ‘professional rivalry’ to be probed in his death

From various Bollywood celebrities talking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to Maharashtra government opening up about probe in his death, here are top news from world of entertainment.

bollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2020 10:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
New Delhi
Here are top news from world of entertainment.
Here are top news from world of entertainment.
         

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty were to star in Rumy Jafry’s film, director says actor wanted to begin work post lockdown

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was rumoured to be dating actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had also attended his last rites on Sunday. Filmmaker Rumy Jafry has now revealed that he was to direct the two in their first film together but the shooting was postponed due to lockdown.

(Read full story here)

What Lena Headey’s Game of Thrones body double said about walking naked in front of 500 people: ‘It was amazing’

One of the most harrowing scenes in the history of Game of Thrones was Cersei Lannister’s Walk of Shame. In season five, Cersei (played by Lena Headey in all eight seasons) is paraded across King’s Landing by the High Sparrow, as punishment for her incestuous relationship with her cousin, Lancel.

(Read full story here)

Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh says ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will be probed

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday that the Mumbai Police will probe into the alleged cause of ‘clinical depression owing to the professional rivalry’ behind the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

(Read full story here)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Atul Mishra pens note: ‘We could have fought one last fight together against the nepotism driven industry’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s school friend Atul Mishra has shared some unknown facts about the late actor’s teenage years in a heartbreaking note on Facebook. Besides talking about their cycle race together and them giving tuitions during their school days, Atul has also said that his friend was “made to feel like an outsider in an industry full of star kids”.

(Read full story here)

Deepika Padukone finds discussion on mental health heartening: ‘However, don’t name the medication you are on’

Actor Deepika Padukone found it heartening that actor Danish Sait decided to talk about his mental health issues on social media. However, Deepika also had an important piece of advice for those who are sharing their experiences on a public forum.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19: What makes Centre-state relations different in national capital
Covid-19: What makes Centre-state relations different in national capital
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to high fever, Covid-19 test today
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to high fever, Covid-19 test today
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
LIVE: Global FDIs to plunge by 40% due to Covid-19, says UN
LIVE: Global FDIs to plunge by 40% due to Covid-19, says UN
‘Gujarat model exposed’: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on Centre on Covid-19
‘Gujarat model exposed’: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on Centre on Covid-19
1 in 5 people at risk of severe Covid-19 due to other illnesses: Study
1 in 5 people at risk of severe Covid-19 due to other illnesses: Study
‘Insensitive’: Sonia Gandhi slams fuel price hike during Covid-19
‘Insensitive’: Sonia Gandhi slams fuel price hike during Covid-19
Covid-19: Centre tells states to draw up rates for private hospitals
Covid-19: Centre tells states to draw up rates for private hospitals
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In