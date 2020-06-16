Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend shares childhood memories, ‘professional rivalry’ to be probed in his death

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty were to star in Rumy Jafry’s film, director says actor wanted to begin work post lockdown

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was rumoured to be dating actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had also attended his last rites on Sunday. Filmmaker Rumy Jafry has now revealed that he was to direct the two in their first film together but the shooting was postponed due to lockdown.

What Lena Headey’s Game of Thrones body double said about walking naked in front of 500 people: ‘It was amazing’

One of the most harrowing scenes in the history of Game of Thrones was Cersei Lannister’s Walk of Shame. In season five, Cersei (played by Lena Headey in all eight seasons) is paraded across King’s Landing by the High Sparrow, as punishment for her incestuous relationship with her cousin, Lancel.

Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh says ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will be probed

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday that the Mumbai Police will probe into the alleged cause of ‘clinical depression owing to the professional rivalry’ behind the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Atul Mishra pens note: ‘We could have fought one last fight together against the nepotism driven industry’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s school friend Atul Mishra has shared some unknown facts about the late actor’s teenage years in a heartbreaking note on Facebook. Besides talking about their cycle race together and them giving tuitions during their school days, Atul has also said that his friend was “made to feel like an outsider in an industry full of star kids”.

Deepika Padukone finds discussion on mental health heartening: ‘However, don’t name the medication you are on’

Actor Deepika Padukone found it heartening that actor Danish Sait decided to talk about his mental health issues on social media. However, Deepika also had an important piece of advice for those who are sharing their experiences on a public forum.

