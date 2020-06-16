Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Atul Mishra pens note: ‘We could have fought one last fight together against the nepotism driven industry’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 08:39 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s school friend Atul Mishra has shared some unknown facts about the late actor’s teenage years in a heartbreaking note on Facebook. Besides talking about their cycle race together and them giving tuitions during their school days, Atul has also said that his friend was “made to feel like an outsider in an industry full of star kids”.

Atul began the note wishing Sushant was happy wherever he was. Sharing his impression of him during their growing up years, he wrote, “Whenever I thought about you, I never saw the star. I saw the tall lanky boy who always had troubles articulating. You were a fantastic friend Sushant. I remember that cycle race we had from Boring Road to Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan, Patna. I remember countless group study sessions that we used to have at my home where I taught English and Biology to the group and you taught us Physics. I remember my mom specially cooking food for you because your mother had left for her heavenly abode by then. I could see the gratitude and thankfulness in your eyes.”

He also went on to share the many things on which the two had difference of opinions. “Sushant. you were wonderful and now that you are no more. I feel a void in my life. Sushant, I disagreed with your politics. I absolutely hated it when you dropped Rajput from your name. But only us, the friends knew that it was never a part of your name. You were simply Sushant Singh for the world and Gulshan for us all. Sushant I also hated it when you did a movie like Kedamath.”

Sharing his disappointment with the film industry, he added, “But now when I go through your timeline mate, see your responses. and the various reports that are coming in, I realize the kind of duress you were under. The Bollywood Mafia made you say things you probably didn’t even mean. I am truly so, for being angry my friend. You have always been a religious man with a scientific temperament. It clearly shows in your lnsta and Twitter feed. Sushant, I know you were made to feel like an outsider in an industry full of star kids. Sushant. I know you were denied of the success that you truly deserved.”

Atul ended the note with a heartbreaking message for the late actor. He wrote, “Sushant. I know that you were anything but a weakling. You have stood up to bullying in school. We have fought each other and fought together; I just hope we had stayed in touch. Maybe, it wouldn’t have come to this. Maybe, we could have fought one last fight together against the nepotism driven industry. In the past 9 years that we stopped talking, I have loathed and loved you. I have mocked and missed you. I have felt ashamed and proud of you. Now that you are no more, I feel so, for loathing and mocking and feeling ashamed of you. Now that you are gone, I miss you, love you and I am proud of you. We will race again my friend someday. We will sit again someday. We will eat together again someday. We will discuss what went wrong with you, In Next world or next life, we will meet again. Until then. I will miss you.”

Also read: Vivek Oberoi shares details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral, calls it a ‘wake-up call’ for film industry

Sushant died by suicide on Sunday. He was cremated in Mumbai on Monday in the presence of some family members and friends.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more